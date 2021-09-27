Cyclone Gulab: Bihar To Receive Heavy Rain With Thunderstorms For Next 72 Hours

Several districts of Bihar will receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lighting for the next three to four days due to the impact of Cyclone Gulab, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The disaster management department has requested people of the state to remain indoors for the next 72 hours to avoid any untoward incident.

Cyclone Gulab was in the form of a deep depression at the west-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday and it made a landfall on Sunday evening 20 km north of Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. Due to the impact of Cyclone Gulab several districts of Odisha and Telangana received heavy rainfall.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in most parts of Bihar due to Cyclone Gulab. The disaster management department has asked district administrations to be on high alert.

The weather agency has issued an alert for Itadi, Rajpur, Chausa, Navanagar, Brahmapur Kesath, Chakki, Chagai, Simri and Dumrao blocks of Buxar district. An alert for heavy rain has also been issued for Bhabua, Bhagwanpur, Chainpur, Chand, Rampur, Durgavati, Kudra, Mohania, Ramgarh and Nuaon blocks of Kaimur district.

Disaster management teams have been deployed for Rohtas district’s Sasaram, Chenari, Karghar, Kochas, Nokha, Dehri, Akodhigola, Nowhatta, Rohtas, Tilothu, Bikramganj, Karakat, Nasriganj, Dawath, Suryapura and Dinara blocks. Several teams on disaster management department are also on alert for Bhojpur district’s Ara, Agianv, Badhara, Koilwar , Udwantnagar, Sandesh, Sahar, Gadhani, Piro, Charpokhari, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Bihiya and Shahpur blocks.

The IMD has stated that Lagri Nabiganj, Goreyakothi, Basantpur, Bhagwanpur Haat, Maharajganj, Daraundha, Barhariya, Guthni, Hasanpura, Hussainganj, Andar, Darauli, Mairwa, Nautan, Raghunathpur and Siwan Sadar blocks of Siwan district and Munger Sadar, Jamalpur, Bariapur, Dharhara, Kharagpur, Tetia Bamber, Tarpur, Asarganj, Sangrampur blocks of Munger district will receive heavy rain.

An alert has also been issued for Amarpur, Banka, Barahat, Belhar, Bounsi, Chandan, Dhoraiya, Fullidoomer, Katoria, Rajoun and Shambhuganj blocks of Banka district. These areas will receive incessant rain with thunderstorms and lightning for the next 72 hours, according to the weather agency.

According to the meteorological department, Bihar this year has received 4 percent surplus rainfall in the monsoon season till date.

