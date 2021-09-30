Cyclone Gulab: Flood-Like-Situation in Jharkhand's Bokaro, Rain Destroys Crops

Heavy rains with thunderstorms triggered by Cyclone Gulab have caused damage to standing crops and disrupted normal life in Jharkhand. Incessant light to heavy rainfall since Sunday has led to flood-like-situation in several parts of the state. The worst affected is the steel city Bokaro.

People of the steel city are facing a tough time due to the incessant rain. Rainwater has entered houses in the low-lying areas of the city.

No loss of human life has been reported from any part of the city so far, but people are facing problems day to day activities.

“Water is flowing on the roads. It is very difficult to identify where the road ends and drains start. A few people have fallen on the drains but were rescued by locals on time,” said one Rishab Kumar.

Other locals of the city complained that the problem is due to the unplanned expansion of the city and negligence of the government.

Vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, are being swept away due to overflowing drains of water on the roads. “We have never seen such a situation in Bokaro before. Bikes and cars are being swept away due to overflowing drains,” said one 55-year-old Sayan Ghatak.

Connectivity with neighbouring state Bengal has been broken due to overflowing water from ponds on the Jharkhand-West Bengal main road.

People living in villages adjacent to Bokaro city are also affected due to continuous rain. Several mud houses of villagers have caved due to waterlogging. The people are forced to live in government community halls and panchayat bhavans.

The villagers are complaining that their crops are getting destroyed due to the incessant rain. The paddy fields are overflowing which may probably damage their crop due to the abundance of water.

The Weather Department has asked all districts of Jharkhand to be on alert. Several districts of the state especially Bokaro will receive moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in the next 48 hours.

