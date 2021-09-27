Cyclone Gulab LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Storm Weakens into Deep Depression; Rainfall Continues over Andhra, Odisha

As hours passed after the landfall process started at 6 pm, there was not much strong wind nor was there heavy rainfall from any parts of Odisha. Intermittent mild to moderate rainfall is reported from a few districts, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said. The landfall was made at Miduguda and Tokali villages near Kalingapatnam town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone at Kalingapatanam was about 90 kmph while it was 30 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha, he said. The system will enter Odisha’s Koraput district before moving towards Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Bhubaneswar Met Centre Director HR Biswas said, “The cyclone has completed landfall. It will enter Odisha’s Koraput district at around midnight and will weaken to a deep depression in the next six hours.” There is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati and the wind speed will remain 50 to 60 kmph, Biswas said.

Stating that over 39,000 people including 600 pregnant women, differently-abled and elderly persons have been evacuated to safety before the cyclone’s landfall, Jena said there is no such noticeable or remarkable damage done in the state. He said many precautionary measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident. Our officials are on high alert and visiting places to oversee the preparedness, the SRC said.

