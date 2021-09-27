Cyclone Gulab News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains in Vizag, Vijayawada as Cyclonic Storm Weakens; IMD Issues Rain Alert in Hyderabad Till Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar Met Centre Director HR Biswas said, “The cyclone has completed landfall. It will enter Odisha’s Koraput district at around midnight and will weaken to a deep depression in the next six hours.” There is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati and the wind speed will remain 50 to 60 kmph, Biswas said.

Stating that over 39,000 people including 600 pregnant women, differently-abled and elderly persons have been evacuated to safety before the cyclone’s landfall, Jena said there is no such noticeable or remarkable damage done in the state. He said many precautionary measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident. Our officials are on high alert and visiting places to oversee the preparedness, the SRC said.

