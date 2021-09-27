Cyclone Gulab News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains in Vizag, Vijayawada as Cyclonic Storm Weakens; IMD Issues Rain Alert in Hyderabad Till Tomorrow

Cyclone Gulab News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a Deep Depression and moved westwards with a speed of 14 kmph during last the last few hours. At 2:30 am, the cyclonic storm lay centred over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, about 220 km west-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha), 130 km east-southeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 120 km west of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). One person died as the cyclonic storm crossed north Andhra Pradesh- South Odisha coast about 20 km north Kalingapatnam on Sunday night with wind reaching 75-85 kmph. Odisha experienced light to moderate rainfall as cyclone Gulab made landfall at a place in Andhra Pradesh. A large number of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The wind speed of the cyclone is much less in Odisha compared to that in the neighbouring state during landfall.
Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said after 12 noon of Sunday, the cyclonic storm suddenly picked up speed and moved over the Bay of Bengal towards the landmass at 25 kilometres per hour (kmph) from the earlier 17 kmph and made the landfall three hours ahead of the expected time.
As hours passed after the landfall process started at 6 pm, there was not much strong wind nor was there heavy rainfall from any parts of Odisha. Intermittent mild to moderate rainfall is reported from a few districts, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said. The landfall was made at Miduguda and Tokali villages near Kalingapatnam town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone at Kalingapatanam was about 90 kmph while it was 30 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha, he said. The system will enter Odisha’s Koraput district before moving towards Chhattisgarh on Monday.
The Deep Depression over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 27th September, likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours.
2 Andhra Fishermen Killed in Cycleon Storm, One Missing | Two fishermen from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh lost their lives in the cyclonic storm Gulab in Bay of Bengal on Sunday evening while another still remained missing.Three more fishermen reached the shore safely and called state Fisheries Minister S Appala Raju over phone from Akkupalli village and told him they were safe.
Heavy Rains in Parts of Andhra, Telangana | Cyclone Gulab has weakened into deep depression after completing landfall. Heavy rains have been reported in Vizag, Vijayawada and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. North Telangana districts also receiving heavy rains. Heavy rainfall alert has been issued in Hyderabad till Tuesday.
The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a Deep Depression at 2:30 am over north Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.
Cyclonic Storm to Move West-northwestwards: IMD | Cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a deep depression at 2:30 am today over north Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a depression during next 6 hours, India Meteorological Department said.
PM Speaks with Odisha, Andhra CMs, Assures Centre's Support | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured them of the Centre's support in facing the situation arising in the wake of cyclone Gulab. "Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity," Modi said in a tweet.
Cyclone Gulab Makes Landfall in Andhra | Odisha on Sunday experienced light to moderate rainfall as cyclone Gulab made landfall at a place in Andhra Pradesh, about 95 kilometres from Gopalpur in the state where a large number of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said. The wind speed of the cyclone is much less in Odisha compared to that in the neighbouring state during landfall.
Bhubaneswar Met Centre Director HR Biswas said, “The cyclone has completed landfall. It will enter Odisha’s Koraput district at around midnight and will weaken to a deep depression in the next six hours.” There is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati and the wind speed will remain 50 to 60 kmph, Biswas said.
Stating that over 39,000 people including 600 pregnant women, differently-abled and elderly persons have been evacuated to safety before the cyclone’s landfall, Jena said there is no such noticeable or remarkable damage done in the state. He said many precautionary measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident. Our officials are on high alert and visiting places to oversee the preparedness, the SRC said.
