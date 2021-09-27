Cyclone Gulab Weakens into Depression over Odisha; Rescue Ops Continue, Orange Alert Issued

Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a depression over Odisha but has left behind a trail of destruction in Koraput and Malkangiri districts after Sunday’s storm with several houses being damaged, trees uprooted, vehicular movement and communication services disrupted. No damage has been reported so far in Ganjam district. Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued for Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, while Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Balangir, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts are likely to receive heavy rain (yellow warning), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

National Disaster Relief Fund and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Pottangi, Koraput, Semiliguda and Naryanpatana.

Flood warning has been issued for the low-lying areas in Rayagada and Gajapati districts as Banshadhara river has swelled. People in the areas have been evacuated.

So far, 39,000 people, including 10,000 from Ganjam district, have been evacuated, special relief commissioner PK Jena said on Sunday. He had earlier said 16,000 people, including 600 pregnant, differently-abled and old persons were evacuated and shifted to shelter houses in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday and assured them of the Centre’s support in facing the situation arising in the wake of cyclone Gulab.

Two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh died in the cyclone on Sunday evening as their boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal. In Srikakulam district, authorities evacuated 1,100 people from low-lying areas and shifted them to 61 relief centres.

Srikakulam received 1585.9mm rainfall on September 26.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here