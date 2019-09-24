Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Cyclone 'Hikaa' intensifies into 'Very Severe Storm', Will Cross Oman by Tuesday Night

As of Tuesday morning, Hikaa lay centred about 820 km west-southwest of Karachi in Pakistan, 220 km east-southeast of Masirah in Oman, and about 350 km east-northeast of Duqm in Oman.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cyclone 'Hikaa' intensifies into 'Very Severe Storm', Will Cross Oman by Tuesday Night
Representative Image
Loading...

Ahmedabad: Cyclone 'Hikaa' has turned into a "very severe storm" while moving westward in the Arabian Sea and is likely to cross the Oman coast on Tuesday night, the MeT department said.

It advised fishermen from Gujarat not to venture into the sea as the weather there will remain "very rough" till Wednesday morning.

"Severe cyclonic storm 'Hikaa' moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past six hours and intensified rapidly into a very severe cyclonic storm over north-west and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

As of Tuesday morning, it lay centred about 820 km west-southwest of Karachi in Pakistan, 220 km east-southeast of Masirah in Oman, and about 350 km east-northeast of Duqm in Oman, it said.

"The cyclone is likely to maintain its intensity for next six hours and weaken gradually thereafter," the IMD said. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and cross the Oman coast close to Duqm on Tuesday night "as a severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph, it said.

"Winds with speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph are very likely to prevail over north-west and west- central Arabian sea during next six hours. The wind speed will gradually decrease thereafter, becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph by Tuesday evening along and off the Oman coast," the IMD said.

Its intensity would further weaken before turning into a squally wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph near the Oman coast on Wednesday morning. "The sea conditions will be phenomenal during next 12 hours, high to very rough during subsequent 12 hours, and will improve thereafter," the IMD said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram