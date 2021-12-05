Cyclone Jawad: Farmers Worry as Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging in Fields Ahead of Harvesting

As heavy rains lashed Odisha due to cyclone Jawad, lower lying areas and crop fields have been inundated with water. Vegetables and paddy in thousands of hectors of farming lands were likely damaged. Coastal districts like Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Baleswar were adversely affected due to rain.

The cyclonic storm Jawad likely to move north-northeast wards, weaken further into depression and reach Odisha coast near Puri, the IMD said. The MeT department has issued orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts. Yellow warning been has issued for Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda and Puri districts.

Most places in north coastal districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain during this period. Rainfall will continue till Sunday evening and gradually shift to the northern region of Odisha. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the next 24 hours. The state government has directed district officials to submit crop damage report.

Farmers are facing problems how to safely harvest the crop. In Puri Nimapada, Gop, Astarang, Pipili, Konark areas are affected due to rain. Simlilarly Raghunathpur, Kujanga, Paradip, Biridi, Tirtol, Jagatsinghpur, Rahama, Alioingal areas are affected in rain. Vegetables & paddy crops will damage due to wqater logging situation. In Kendrapda, Bhadrak, Baleswar, Khorda, Nayagada & Ganjam districts crop will be affected in thousanda hectors of farming land due to rain & water logging situation.

Maguni Charan Sahu, a farmer in the Jagatsinghpur district said their hopes for good harvest this year were spoiled by rains. “During the harvesting season rain has become headache for everyone. Crops will be damaged in fields. Loan repayment is a matter of concern to us,” Sahu said.

Harvesting crops will become difficult due to waterlogging, said farmer Disnesh Behera. “It will very difficult to harvest crop. Paddy crops are damaged in field due to water logging situation. If rain continues, the situation will worsen," he said.

“While we are being prepared to harvest the crop, rain creates a difficult situation. Paddy are damaged due to waterlogging. Neither men nor machines will be able to harvest the crops. If government provides financial assistance, it will be beneficial for farmers," said Mitu Baral, a farmer in Puri district.

Meanwhile, the state government has been monitoring the rain situation. As an impact of the cyclone, there is a large scale damage to paddy, vegetables and other horticulture crops.

Most of the paddy crop is in maturing stage and some have just almost been harvested. So both harvested as well as standing crops will suffer very badly from this unseasonal rain.

“Considering heavy loss to agriculture sector the district administration has already been directed officials to immediately prepare crop damage assessment report within seven days. Government will take appropriate decision in regards to whatever benefit entitled,” said SRC Pradeep Jena while addressing media persons.

(With inputs from News18 Odia bureau)

