The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for the formation of Cyclone Jawad, which may hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4 morning, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The met department said: “depression intensified into deep Depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 5:30 AM of Dec 3, 2021. To intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and reach the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by tomorrow morning."

Various states - Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha - have been alerted, as authorities have held meetings over preparations for the cyclone.

Here are the latest updates and information:

• Tracking Cyclone Jawad: According to the IMD, the low pressure area over the central Andaman Sea has moved west-northwestwards, becoming a well-defined low pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. On Wednesday evening, it moved west-northwestwards and consolidated into a depression over the south-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move north-westwards and intensify into cyclone Jawad over central parts of the Bay of Bengal over the next 24 hours, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha around Friday morning. Following that, it is expected to move north-northeastwards, the met department had said.

• Heavy Rain Alert in Bengal: The cyclone is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost all the districts of south Bengal. Accordingly, the West Bengal government has issued warning to the farmers to reap and bind the corn that is still lying on the fields, because the severe rainfall might cause heavy damage to crops. According to an alert issued by the state government, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on December 4 and 5 in several districts of the state, including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Jhargram. The met department also predicted that the temperature will rise gradually in all these districts.

• Andhra Pradesh Prepares for Jawad: The Andhra Pradesh government put the official machinery in the three north coastal districts on high alert. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on Thursday and directed them to take all precautionary measures. The CM asked Collectors to make arrangements for setting up relief camps wherever required. One senior IAS officer has been deputed to each of the three north-coastal districts to supervise the relief operations. Moderate to very heavy rain was likely at various places in the north coastal districts under the influence of the cyclonic storm. The Commissioner advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday. The South Central Railway informed in a release that 42 Express trains on the east coast route to and fro Bhubaneswar and Howrah have been cancelled on Friday and Saturday.

• PM Modi Holds Review Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation and directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated. Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the states, central ministries and agencies concerned, and directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc., and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption, the PMO said. Modi further asked them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24×7 functioning of control rooms.

• Ports Minister Holds Review: Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation likely to arise due to Cyclone Jawad with port chairmen and stakeholders of coastal areas of various states. According to an official statement, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely monitoring the developing situation and has urged all to stay alert and prepared. The ministry has taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels. States have also been asked to alert the industrial establishments such as chemical and petrochemical units near the coast, it added.

