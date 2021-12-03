Cyclone Jawad May Make Landfall Near Puri Between Dec 4-5; Odisha Govt Cancels Sunday Leave of Employees

Cyclonic Storm Jawad is likely to make landfall near the coastal areas of Puri district, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena on Friday. The landfall may occur between the evening of December 4 and the morning of December 5, and the wind speed is likely to be around 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The cyclone will have its maximum impact over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara, he added.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the deep depression over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal lay centred at 08:30 hrs IST as of today at about 480 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 600 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 700 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha).

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours. It is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by tomorrow morning.

Thereafter, it is likely to reserve north-northeast wards and move along the Odisha coast during the subsequent 24 hours with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Due to the cyclone, the state government closed the Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district for tourists and cancelled the Konark International Dance Festival in Konark in Puri district. Also, Sunday week-off of all government employees has been cancelled and officials have been directed not to leave headquarters. Besides, those on leave have been asked to cancel their offs and join duty as early as possible, said SRC Jena.

