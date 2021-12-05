Cyclone Jawad: Orange Alert in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack as Heavy Rainfall Likely in Odisha's Twin Cities

With Cyclone Jawad approaching towards Odisha’ Puri coast, the regional meteorological center issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Sunday.

The weather department said that heavy rainfall is likely in some parts of these cities on Sunday and Monday. It also forecast intense spells of rain (2-3 cm/hour), a strong gusty surface wind of 30-40 kmph over some parts of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

This could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses, occasional reduction in visibility during an intense spell of rain, disruption of traffic and breaking of tree branches. Meanwhile, Cyclone Jawad over the west-central Bay of Bengal has weakened into a Deep Depression.

As per IMD’s latest bulletin, the Deep Depression remnant of Cyclone Jawad moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered at 11.30 pm on Saturday about 180 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 200 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 270 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 360 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha).

It is likely to move north-northeast wards, weaken further into a Depression by Sunday and reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during subsequent 12 hours.

Regional IMD Director H.R Biswas said Puri will witness moderate rainfall as Jawad is expected to reach by Sunday noon and then weaken further into a Depression.

