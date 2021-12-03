Cyclone Jawad to Hit North Andhra, Odisha Coast on Dec 4, Kolkata to See Impact on Dec 5

The Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit North Andhra Pradesh and the Odisha coast on the morning of December 4 that is Saturday. After that, the cyclone is expected to take a turn towards the northeast. Observers say that it’s going to be a powerful cyclone and the wind may blow at a maximum of 110 kmph. The cyclone may cause heavy or very heavy rainfall in Odisha, parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. It is also being said that Kolkata will see the effects of the cyclone more on Sunday.

The cyclone will move towards Odisha and all coastal regions will observe heavy rainfall, according to reports. The expected wind speed is 50-55 Km/hr, which will gradually increase to 100 km/hr, according to weather observers. The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal may also intensify. As there is a possibility of landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur, the state administration has prepared its response. The expected wind speed is somewhere between 80 and 100 kmph.

Director-General of IMD, M. Mohapatra, said that a storm in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, Jawad. It is expected to touch the Puri coast by December 5 at noon and will move towards West Bengal. The fishermen have been warned and the fishing operations completely suspended. The state governments have instructed the district collectors to be prepared to face anything.

The governments of the states are taking all possible precautions. As far as the weather is concerned, rains from moderate to high intensity are expected in different regions at different times. The cyclone will have its effects at least till Monday.

