Cyclone 'Kyarr' to Bring Rain in Gujarat before Moving Towards Oman
Representative Image
Ahmedabad: Super cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' over the Arabian Sea is likely to gradually move towards the Oman coast but would cause rainfall in some parts of Gujarat in next few days, a MeT official said on Monday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also advised fishermen from the state not to venture into the sea for next two days in view of the rough weather conditions.
The cyclone is currently located around 830 km west-southwest of Mumbai and is very likely to move west-northwestwards till Wednesday, the IMD said in a release.
Kyarr is very likely to maintain the intensity of a super cyclonic storm till Monday evening and weaken gradually thereafter, it said.
"While Gujarat is spared of the super cyclone, it would bring non-seasonal rain at isolated places," IMD's Ahmedabad centre director Jayanta Sarkar said.
"The super cyclonic storm Kyarr is likely to move towards the Oman coast during the next five days. However, the system would bring light to moderate rain at isolated places during the next five days," he further said.
Strong winds would create high sea waves of up to 3.5 to 4.5 metres on the coast, he added.
