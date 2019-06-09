Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cyclone Likely 300 Km Off Maharashtra Coast on Jun 11-12, Says Govt

The cyclone, while not hitting the state, is likely to result in gusty winds and a turbulent sea, Meteorological Department officials said, adding that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cyclone Likely 300 Km Off Maharashtra Coast on Jun 11-12, Says Govt
Representative image.
Loading...

Mumbai: A cyclone is likely in the Arabian Sea some 300 kilometres off the country's west coast between June 11-12, a Maharashtra government advisory said on Sunday.

The cyclone, while not hitting the state, is likely to result in gusty winds and a turbulent sea, Meteorological Department officials said, adding that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

Officials said the monsoon is expected to arrive in Konkan and Mumbai regions during this period.

The state government has also asked farmers not to rush into sowing as the onset of the south west monsoon has been delayed.

After the early showers, the soil needs time to be ready for germination, it said.

Monsoon normally arrives in Mumbai by June 7, but it takes another 15 days to completely cover the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram