Cyclone Maha Likely to Batter Lakshadweep Islands in Next 24 Hours: IMD

India Meteorological Department Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm 'Maha' on Wednesday evening.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
Kanyakumari: Sea waves break against the 133-ft tall Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Two cyclonic storms are brewing together in the Arabian Sea in a rare occurrence and one of them likely to batter the Lakshadweep archipelago in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm 'Maha' on Wednesday evening.

'Kyarr' had turned into a super cyclone on Tuesday, another rare occasion for the western sea front of India.

On Wednesday, it weakened into a 'severe cyclonic storm' while the deep depression intensified into cyclonic storm 'Maha'.

Super cyclones are usually reported in the Bay of Bengal.

Mohapatra said it is a rare occurrence to have two storms in the Arabian Sea at the same time.

"It (Maha) will cross the Lakshadweep islands in the next 24 hours," he told PTI.

By November 2, it is also expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm", the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

It has given a forecast of light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka and south Tamil Nadu during next two days.

"Extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Lakshadweep Islands and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated place over Kerala during next 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated place are also likely over Tamil Nadu on October 30 and over coastal Karnataka on October 31," it said.

It has also issued a warning to fishermen to suspend fishing operations over Comorin-Maldives and Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts during next 48 hours.

"The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea till October 31 and over east-central Arabian Sea till November 4," it added.

