1-min read

Cyclone Maha to Lash Lakshwadeep, Kerala Today; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Brace for Heavy Rainfall

In Puducherry, all government and private schools have been asked by the Chief Minister to declare holiday today, due to heavy rainfall.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Cyclone Maha to Lash Lakshwadeep, Kerala Today; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Brace for Heavy Rainfall
Representative image. (Getty Images)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep. The weather department has also predicted heavy rain showers at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as well as Rayalseema.

The MeT department has issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikkode for today. A yellow alert has been sounded in other districts of Kerala for today.

Trivandrum in Kerala has already started to receive light rainfall this morning.

Rameswaram District Collector Veeraragavarav has declared a holiday in all the schools across for district today, due to heavy rain forecast.

According to IMD, 'extremely severe cyclonic storm’ - Kyarr over West-central and adjoining East-central and the north Arabian Sea, moved ¬northwestwards and is likely to move west-southwestwards across west central Arabian Sea in the next four days. The report said, Kyarr is "very likely to weaken into a severe cyclonic storm by early hours of October 31 and into a Cyclonic Storm by evening of October 31."

The IMD has also issued an advisory to fishermen to avoid venturing into west-central Arabian Sea till November 3.

In Puducherry, all government and private schools have been asked by the Chief Minister to declare holiday today, due to heavy rain.

Tamil Nadu is also receiving rain showers for the past few hours and the state is expected to witness more rain today. Schools in the state have been asked to remain closed for the second consecutive day today because of heavy rain predication.

Meanwhile, a deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified leading to a very severe cyclonic storm - Maha (pronounced as M'Maha) on Wednesday. The cyclonic storm is likely to weaken in the next 12 hours, the weather department said, adding that the storm would move over Lakshadweep Islands before entering the east central Arabian Sea.

The weather department has sounded red alert in Lakshwadeep, predicting extremely heavy rainfall today.

