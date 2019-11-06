Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Navy's Warships on Alert as Cyclone Maha Makes it Way to Gujarat Coast, Rains Expected in Mumbai

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra will remain closed from November 6 to 8 in view of warning of heavy rain due to cyclone 'Maha'.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Navy's Warships on Alert as Cyclone Maha Makes it Way to Gujarat Coast, Rains Expected in Mumbai
Commuters on their vehicles move through an underpass during a heavy rain shower in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Cyclone Maha intensified into an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’ over the East-Central Arabian Sea and will continue to move in the north direction during the next 12 hours, and thereafter would increase its speed and start moving rapidly in east/northeast direction.

Cyclone Maha is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast between Devbhumi-Dwarka district and Union Territory of Diu in the early hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra will remain closed from November 6 to 8 in view of warning of heavy rain due to cyclone 'Maha'.

Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said.

The Navy on Tuesday said that its western command has prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations along the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast.

Four warships of the Western Naval Command have been loaded with HADR materials like food packets, water, medical supplies and other essential commodities.

Naval units of the Gujarat Naval Area are ready with emergency response teams equipped with underwater diving equipment and inflatable boats. Additionally, naval aircraft and helicopters are also on standby, it said.

Naval authorities in Gujarat are in constant liaison with civil authorities to ensure seamless coordination, it added. Maha is expected to make landfall with winds up to 35-40 knots.

In the wake of Maha’s movement, Mumbai may witness isolated short spells of light rain during the next 48 hours. The day would be mainly warm followed by a pleasant and comfortable night. During this period, moderate winds would blow and sea conditions would also be rough.

According to the Met department, parts of the coastal Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marthawada are likely to receive rains due to severe cyclonic storm Maha which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on November 7.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to affect East-Central Arabian Sea and heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected to affect south Gujarat and north Maharashtra areas.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram