Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Cyclone 'Maha' Weakening but Likely to Cause Rains in Parts of Maharashtra Today, Says IMD

Madhya Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar districts will receive light to moderate showers on Thursday due to the cyclonic storm hovering in the Arabian sea, said the India Meteorological Department.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cyclone 'Maha' Weakening but Likely to Cause Rains in Parts of Maharashtra Today, Says IMD
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' is weakening, but it will cause light to moderate rains on Thursday in parts of Maharashtra, the MeT department said on Wednesday.

Madhya Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar districts will receive light to moderate showers on Thursday due to the cyclonic storm hovering in the Arabian sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The severe cyclonic storm Maha is weakening but moving towards the coastal areas of Gujarat. Its impact will be in the form of light to moderate showers in Madhya Maharashtra as well as Thane and Palghar districts, it said.

"It will turn into a deep depression by Thursday morning, which means lessening of its severity, an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, Thane and Palghar district administrations have stepped up preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the cyclonic storm.

While the Palghar district administration had already ordered closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8, the collector of Thane district directed officials on Wednesday to take a call depending upon situation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram