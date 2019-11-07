Cyclone 'Maha' Weakening but Likely to Cause Rains in Parts of Maharashtra Today, Says IMD

Mumbai: Severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' is weakening, but it will cause light to moderate rains on Thursday in parts of Maharashtra, the MeT department said on Wednesday.

Madhya Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar districts will receive light to moderate showers on Thursday due to the cyclonic storm hovering in the Arabian sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The severe cyclonic storm Maha is weakening but moving towards the coastal areas of Gujarat. Its impact will be in the form of light to moderate showers in Madhya Maharashtra as well as Thane and Palghar districts, it said.

"It will turn into a deep depression by Thursday morning, which means lessening of its severity, an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, Thane and Palghar district administrations have stepped up preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the cyclonic storm.

While the Palghar district administration had already ordered closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8, the collector of Thane district directed officials on Wednesday to take a call depending upon situation.

