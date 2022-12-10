Cyclone Mandous: 4 Dead, Houses Washed Away, Streets Waterlogged in Tamil Nadu; AP CM Holds Review Meeting | 10 Points

Cyclonic storm Mandous may have weakened into a deep depression but the impact it left while making landfall was havoc. So far, four people have lost their lives while several cars were damaged due to wall collapse in Tamil Nadu.

A Look At The Devastation in 10 Points



Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed when the weather system crossed the coast in the intervening night of December 9 and 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said. The impact of the cyclone was such that the Marina Beach in Chennai was completely inundated.

#CycloneMandous | Waterlogging near Marina beach in Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Food stalls damaged. pic.twitter.com/Sf2LbgMPUZ— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022



CM Stalin, who reviewed the situation at Kasimedu area, said the government anticipated the situation and put in all preventive measures and could therefore prevent major damage. “With advanced planning, this government proved any disaster can be managed," he said. In Tamil Nadu, many trees had fallen on electric poles but the clearing work was on in full swing, the authorities. Around 25,000 civic workers were involved in various activities. With cyclone causing damage to electric poles and transformers, power had been suspended in 600 places. Three hundred among them, however, have been fixed. “The rest of the work will be done by evening," Stalin said. The Tamil Nadu government said the estimation of the loss is being done and if required, Central assistance will be sought. Earlier, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said over 9,000 people had to be lodged in 205 relief centres.

Between 6am on Friday and 6am Saturday, 30 domestic and international (9 in-bound, 21 outbound) flights were cancelled or diverted as airport operations were affected due to the cyclone. Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor: Several areas in KVB Puram Mandal such as Kovanur, Thimmasamudram, Rajula Kandiga had to face overflow of rivers due to heavy rainfall in the region, roads submerged and traffic disrupted.

#WATCH | Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh: Several areas in KVB Puram Mandal such as Kovanur, Thimmasamudram, Rajula Kandiga face overflow of rivers due to heavy rainfall in the region, roads submerged and traffic disrupted. pic.twitter.com/in5jHMB7Oc— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The cyclone began landfall around 11.30pm on Friday and crossed the coast near Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu around 1.30am early on Saturday, uprooting trees in Chengalpattu and Chennai. Apart from opening more than 5,000 relief centres, Tamil Nadu government positioned National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in ten districtsHeavy rain was also reported in several parts of Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday. According to AP government, Naidupeta in Tirupati district received highest rainfall at 281.5 mm during the past 24 hours.

