Cyclone Mandous: Landfall Process Begins, Rainfall Continues in TN; Storm Likely to Hit Andhra | 10 Points

Cyclone Mandous that brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu including the capital Chennai, is set expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh between midnight of December 9 and December 10 morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“It is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 km per hour around midnight of December 9," an IMD bulletin said.

The Tamil Nadu government has made all precautionary measures in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall.

Here are top updates of Cyclone Mandous

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of Tamil Nadu as landfall process of cyclone Mandous begins. The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and it further intensified into a “deep depression" and lay about 750 km off Chennai as on Wednesday. Waterlogging was reported in Pattinapakkam area of Chennai as rain continues to lash the city under the influence of the cyclone. The Tamil Nadu Education Department declared another holiday on Saturday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram , Cuddallore and Ranipet districts. The Tamil Nadu government said it has made all precautionary measures in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall. Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired an emergency meet with officials of the Disaster Management Department. The cyclone will move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight on Friday to early hours on Saturday, according to the IMD. The Tamil Nadu government said 12 teams of nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State force have been deployed in ten districts including Nagapattinam and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts and Cuddalore. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy too chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the territorial government’s preparedness in case of exigencies arising due to heavy rainfall expected to pound Puducherry and Karaikal under the influence of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal. As the cyclone is expected to move into Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Collectors of various districts to be vigilant in view of the rain alert for the state. Officials informed the Chief Minister that rain is predicted in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor among other Andhra districts. A defence release said that several measures have been initiated by the Coast Guard (Eastern Region) to prepare for the cyclonic storm. “CG ships and aircraft have been continuously issuing advisories and shepherding fishing boats to return to harbour." All oil rigs, offshore installations have been requested to ensure safety of personnel, the release said. Cyclone Mandous pronounced Man-Dous means treasure box in Arabic. The Cyclone was named by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), being a member of World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

(with inputs from agencies)

