Cyclone Mandous: Orange Alert Issued as Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rain, NDRF Deployed in 10 Districts

An orange alert has been issued with several districts in Tamil Nadu bracing for very heavy rain for Thursday and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

This came as a well-marked low pressure area lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around December 7 evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning. This would be the season’s second post-monsoon cyclone and will be known as ‘Mandous’ once formed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on December 8.

The districts of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem have been issued an orange alert on December 9, Indian Express reported.

As many as 10 NDRF teams have been stationed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

The IMD noted that the well-marked low pressure area lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by today evening. “Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around 7th December evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December morning. It will continue to move westnorthwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours.”

Since sea condition are likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining areas of Westcentral Bay of Bengal till December 10 evening, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas off south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 8th December. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on 9th December. It is likely to reduce with rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on 10th December," read the IMD bulletin.

