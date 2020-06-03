Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: 20 NDRF Teams, Mumbai Cops Deployed as City Braces for Historic Storm; Rains Lash Palghar, Power Cuts Likely

78,000 Evacuated in Gujarat So far for Cyclone Nisarga | In Gujarat, the administration evacuated over 78,000 people from four districts close to the coastline yesterday ahead of Cyclone Nisarga, officials said. Thirteen teams of the NDRF and six of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at different locations, said Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel.
Event Highlights
"The Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of 02nd June, 2020 over Eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 16.8°N and longitude 71.5°E, about 290 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 290 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 250 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra) and 500 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.
40 NDRF Teams Deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat in View of Cyclone Nisarga | In a televised address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said that Nisarga was likely to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past, and asked people to stay alert. Meanwhile, the NDRF has deployed 40 teams in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracking | As of 6:30am, severe cyclone storm “Nisarga” lay centered over east-central Arabian sea near latitude 17.40 degree North and longitude 72.15 degree East. Nisarga is currently blowing 155km south-southwest of Alibaugh and 200km south-southwest of Mumbai, says the Indian Metereological Department (IMD)
Rural Parts in Pune on 'High Alert' over Cyclone Nisarga | Meanwhile, apart from Mumbai, precautionary measures being taken in Pune to cope with any possible ravages of cyclone Nisarga even as the risk to the district may be relatively low compared to that in Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan division. In Pune, a number of tehsils in the district’s rural parts have been placed on ‘high alert'.
Nisarga Likely to Intensify to Severe Cyclonic Storm | Cyclone Nisarga is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) this afternoon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, says the Indian Metereological Department.
Cyclone Nisarga Intensifies | This morning, the India Meteorological Department says that Cyclone Nisarga intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered over east-central Arabia Sea as of 5:30am today.
CYCLONE “NISARGA” INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM AND LAY CENTERED AT 0530 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 03RD JUNE 2020, OVER EAST-CENTRAL ARABIAN SEA NEAR LAT. 17.30°N AND LONG. 72.10°E, ABOUT:— IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 3, 2020
165 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ALIBAG.
215 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MUMBAI. pic.twitter.com/ejaXUnTVFW
Cyclone Nisarga to Make Landfall Today; Rains Lash Mumbai | Rains lash Mumbai ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad today. Cyclone Nisarga intensified later last night with wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. Heavy rainfall and storm surges 1-2 metres in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, said the Home Ministry in a statement yesterday.
Mumbai police gears up for Cyclone Nisarga at Mumbai's Gateway of India
It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours, IMD said, adding, it is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of today the 03rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been put on high alert as some parts of these two states and the Union Territories fall on the path of the cyclone that developed over a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.
Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night. "Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.
The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jessica Lal Murder Case Convict Manu Sharma's Release Sparks 'Justice' Debate on Twitter
- Excited Locals Cheer for Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez as They Go Cycling, Watch Video
- Shehnaaz Gill's Cryptic Caption On Her Latest Pic Leaves Fans Wondering If All Is Well With Her
- Meet El Negro, the Black Chilean Dog Who Became the Face of Protests in 2011
- Top Upcoming Car Launches to Look Out For: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Kia Sonet and More