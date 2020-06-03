Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: 20 NDRF Teams, Mumbai Cops Deployed as City Braces for Historic Storm; Rains Lash Palghar, Power Cuts Likely

Mumbai police gears up for Cyclone Nisarga at Mumbai's Gateway of India



It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours, IMD said, adding, it is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of today the 03rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.



Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been put on high alert as some parts of these two states and the Union Territories fall on the path of the cyclone that developed over a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.



Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night. "Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.



The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.