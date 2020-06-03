INDIA

1-MIN READ

Cyclone Nisarga: Trees and Poles Uprooted near Alibaug

A fisherman walks with his belongings on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A storm in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast intensified into a severe cyclone on Wednesday, gathering speed as it barreled toward India's financial capital of Mumbai. Nisarga was forecast to drop heavy rains and winds gusting up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour when it makes landfall Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 cyclone near the coastal city of Alibagh, about 98 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mumbai, India's Meteorological Department said. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A fisherman walks with his belongings on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A storm in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast intensified into a severe cyclone on Wednesday, gathering speed as it barreled toward India's financial capital of Mumbai. Nisarga was forecast to drop heavy rains and winds gusting up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour when it makes landfall Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 cyclone near the coastal city of Alibagh, about 98 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mumbai, India's Meteorological Department said. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The cyclone hit areas near Dive Agar in Shrivardhan, 87 kms away from Raigad, district collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
Cyclone 'Nisarga' has made landfall near Alibaug on Maharashtra coast with wind speed of more than 110 kms per hour and heavy rainfall, leading to uprooting of many trees and electricity poles, a Raigad district official said.

The cyclone hit areas near Dive Agar in Shrivardhan, 87 kms away from Raigad, district collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

"Due to the impact of the gusting winds, many trees and electric poles fell down in Shrivardhan as well as in Alibaug," the collector said.

She said 13,541 people have been shifted to safer places so far.

"We have identified 62 villages in the radius of five kilometres near the coastline (in Raigad) and are taking extra precautions there," the collector said.

She appealed to people to stay indoors until Thursday morning for their own safety.


As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process started around 12.30 pm near Alibaug, 95 kms from Mumbai.

"The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the collector said the fallen trees and electricity supply poles will be removed in the next few days and replaced with new poles.

"Not only the coastal areas in Raigad, but residents of towns like Roha, Tala, Sudhagad, Khalapur, Mangaon, Panvel and Poladpur will also have to remain alert," she said.


