Cyclone Nisarga Triggers Rains in Nashik, Woman Dies of Electrocution

As parts of Nashik received heavy rainfall due to cyclone Nisarga, a 45-year-old woman died of electrocution in a rain-related incident in the district, officials said on Thursday.







The cyclone, which made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, spared Mumbai and headed towards Vidarbha region on Thursday. It has now turned into a depression.







The weather conditions created by the cyclone triggered intense spells of rains in Nashik district on Wednesday. Several areas had started getting showers from Tuesday night, the weather department officials said.







The district received 144.2 mm rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, they said.







The heavy spells of rain disrupted normal life. At many places in Nashik city trees were uprooted due to the strong winds. It also led to power outages in several areas on Wednesday. In some localities, the power supply could be restored only on Thursday morning, they said.







Apart from Nashik city, several other tehsils in the district like Dindori, Ojhar, Manmad, Niphad, Satana, Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad, Malegaon, Peth, Yeola, Kalwan were lashed by heavy rains.







According to the district authorities, a woman identified as, Yashoda Pawar (45), died of electrocution when she had gone to a poultry farm in Rahuri village in the district on Wednesday. As the water accumulated in the premises had electric current, she died as soon as she entered the water.







The heavy showers also led to a landslide in the ghat section near the Saptashrungi goddess temple in the district. The debris was removed and the road was cleared, officials said.