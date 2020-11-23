Cyclone Nivar Likely to Hit Coast of Andhra Pradesh on November 25

Cyclone Nivar, presently building up in the south of Bay of Bengal, is moving northwest and may cross the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra around Wednesday (November 25).

In view of Cyclone Nivar, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised agriculture and horticulture farmers to harvest their crops without delay in the south coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts. It is being expected that winds during landfall may reach more than 100 kmph, increasing the chances of damage to crops.

According to Deccan Chronicle, IMD director for Andhra Pradesh, S. Stella said Cyclone Nivar may cause heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Rayalaseema and south coastal districts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts would receive light to moderate rains on these two days.

The well marked low pressure area over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 06 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/LOVCmXYELs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 22, 2020

Considering the current progress of the cyclone, Stella said that it appears on Sunday as a well-marked low pressure over south west and adjoining south east Bay of Bengal. It is being speculated that the system will very likely turn into a depression by Monday and further intensify into a cyclone on Tuesday. The cyclone will slowly move north-westwards before crossing land between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram of Tamil Nadu around Wednesday afternoon, the IMD director said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the regional meteorological centre in Chennai, S Balachandran said the rains intensify in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday step-by-step, adding that on Tuesday and Wednesday, some areas on the coast would get heavy rain and very heavy rain.

The authorities have warned fishermen to not venture into the sea till November 25. The regional meteorological department believes that chances are heavy rains will start in the city and its suburbs on Tuesday.

For now, the well-marked low pressure is located 700 km from Karaikal and 760km away from Chennai and it will skirt the coast of Sri Lanka, and move northwest to land at the Tamil Nadu coast.