Cyclone Nivar: List of Emergency Helpline Numbers

Cyclone Nivar has intensified as it is set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The IMD predicts cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram anytime between midnight of November 25 (Wednesday) and wee hours of November 26 (Thursday).

Ahead of crossing the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the cyclone has already started showing its effect, with heavy rainfall in many parts of the southern Indian state. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday today, as many areas are experiencing unexpected rainfall. The Puducherry administration has also imposed Section 144 from 9 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on November 26 (Thursday).

In view of the situation, the government has issued emergency helpline numbers for affected areas and districts. Here is the complete list:

1. Ariyalur: 04329 226709

2. Chennai: 044 2538 4530, 044 25384530, 044 25243454; Toll free number: 1913

3. Chengalpattu: 044 27427412, 044 27427414

4. Coimbatore: 0422 230114, 0422 2301523

5. Cuddalore: 04142220700

6. Kancheepuram: Helpline Whatsapp: 9445071077

7. Karaikal: Toll Free - 1070/ 1077; Control Room - 04368 228801, 04368 227704; Whatsapp number - 99438 06263

8. Nagapattinam: 04365 252500

9. Ranipet: Arakkonam: 04177236360, 9445000507; Arcot: 04172 235568, 9445000505; Walajah: 04172 232519, 94445000506

10. Tiruvarur: Helpline WhatsApp: 934536838

11. Thanjavur: 9345336838

Disaster management control room: 1077, 044 27237207

Ambulance Services: 044-28888105 or 7338895011

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

SCS NIVAR about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during mid-night of 25th and early hours of 26th November. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed as many as 30 teams in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, 20 additional teams have been kept on standby. The relief work is undergoing in the affected states, as the cyclone intensifies in the Bay of Bengal.