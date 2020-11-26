Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain to Lash Cuddalore, 3 More Tamil Nadu Dist in Next Three Hrs, Moderate Rainfall Alert in 19

nivarCyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: As 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued an alert of severe thunderstorm with heavy rain in Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichy and Villupuram in the next three hours. It also said that moderate rainfall with moderate thunderstorm is likely in 19 districts, including Chengalpattu.
Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. There were no reports of loss of life due to the cyclone which uprooted trees. Incidents of wall collapse were reported from some parts of Tamil Nadu, state Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said. Earlier, the IMD had said Nivar will cross coast near Puducherry with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. The landfall of Nivar began late on Wednesday night.
Puducherry CM Anticipates Crop Damage | Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the union territory anticipates damage to crops, thatched roofs, and old buildings, besides power and communication lines. Puducherry banned large gatherings and public movement till 6 am Thursday. Meanwhile, all non-essential shops and services have been shut; only milk booths, fuel stations, hospitals and pharmacies, and government offices will be allowed to open.
Danger Still Not Over: IMD | During the morning hours, the IMD at said that the danger is not over yet as "some part of the cyclone is still over the sea though center is over the land". However, the storm has ow weakened.
Thursday has been declared a public holiday for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and people have been asked to stay indoors till the storm has passed.
Nov 26, 2020 7:38 (IST)
TN CM Appeals People To Stay Indoors | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami appealed to people to stay indoors as far as possible and said over 4,000 "vulnerable" locations had been identified and local officials have been told to ensure peoples' safety.
Nov 26, 2020 7:26 (IST)
Severe Cyclone Nivar During 8:30 hours IST of November 25 to 0230 Hours IST OF November 26
Nov 26, 2020 7:17 (IST)
Over One Lakh Residents Shifted to Relief Centres | Over 1.45 lakh people have been shifted to 1,516 relief camps across the state as a precaution," RB Udhayakumar, Tamil Nadu's disaster management minister, told news agency Reuters. The districts of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam, located south of Chennai on the state's coast, accounted for the most number of evacuations. The minister, in a late-night statement, said the state is "awaiting information on damages from districts."
Nov 26, 2020 7:15 (IST)
Cuddalore Received 246 mm of Rainfall: IMD | According to the IMD, Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu received 246 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am Wednesday and 2.30 am Thursday while Puducherry received 237 mm, Chennai 89 mm, Karaikal 86 mm, and Nagapatnam 63 mm during the same period.
Nov 26, 2020 7:12 (IST)
Cyclone Nivar has weakened from a "very severe cyclonic storm" to a "severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour, gusting up to 120 km per hour.
Policemen walk along a deserted beach road during heavy rain as cyclone Nivar approaches Puducherry on Wednesday. (AFP)
"Very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: Center lies over Land. Crossed coast near Puducherry during 2330 of 25th Nov-0230 IST of 26th Nov," the IMD said in a tweet. "Very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: weakens into a Severe Cyclonic storm," it said in another tweet.
Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran said rainfall is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu. "The storm now lies inside the land area. There will, however, be rainfall and strong winds as well," he told PTI.
In the next six hours, the severe cyclonic storm will further weaken, he said. Udhayakumar said there were no reports of loss of life or crop damage.
"There is no loss of lives due to the rains. People have given us full cooperation," he said. Incidents of wall collapse were reported from a few places, he said.
"It's a solace that nothing untoward happened and the weakening of the cyclone is good news," he said. The minister said about 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in Tamil Nadu as part of safety measures.
According to the inputs received so far, crops and groves are safe in the state, Udhayakumar told reporters. However, the situation would be reviewed and based on its outcome, insurance payout and compensation to farmers, if any, would be announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he said.
Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest rainfall at 24.6 cm, followed by 23.7 cm in Puducherry from 8.30 PM on Wednesday till 2.30 am on Thursday. Nagapattinam recorded 6.3 cm rainfall, Karaikal 8.6 cm and Chennai 8.9 cm during the same period.
Meanwhile, revenue, civic and police authorities were on their toes coordinating and removing uprooted trees using heavy-duty motor equipment and backhoe loaders. According to initial estimates, over 150 trees were uprooted in Tamil Nadu alone.
As the storm began crossing coast, the rainfall stopped briefly here. It returned with strong winds in some localities close to the city and the suburban shoreline. The approach roads to the Marina beach, off the arterial Kamaraj Salai, were flooded and sheets of water reached close to the main road where the city's fishermen had securely tied up their boats.
As rains lashed Mamallapuram near here, troops of monkeys sought refuge under the decorative, cave-like arches, dotted with images of deities carved in stone at the ancient Sri Sthalasayana Perumal temple.