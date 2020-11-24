News18 Logo

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Sec 144 in Puducherry for Next 3 Days, Red Alert in Tamil Nadu as Storm Triggers Heavy Rainfall; PM Modi Assures Help

News18.com | November 24, 2020, 12:54 IST
Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: As cyclonic storm Nivar is approaching India triggering heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the authorities of the state and UT have swing into action. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, section 144 has been imposed in Puducherry for the next three days. The regional Meteorological Office in Chennai said the cyclone is likely to move northwestwards and pass the Karaikal-Mamallapuram coast around noon on Wednesday. Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chennai are expected to be among the worst hit regions. According to the cyclone live tracker, Nivar has been stagnant for the past three hours. Earlier, it was moving at a speed of 5 km per hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."
Nov 24, 2020 12:54 (IST)

Sea Condition Likely to be Very Rough | On Wednesday, squally weather with wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Sea condition is likely to be very rough to high over these regions. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas for the above mentioned period.

Nov 24, 2020 12:51 (IST)

Wind Speed to Reach 10kmph Today#

Wind Speed to Reach 10kmph Today | Squally weather with wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coast today.

Nov 24, 2020 12:45 (IST)

According to the weather department, over the next 24 hours it is likely to intensify further into severe cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Wednesday 8 pm as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Nov 24, 2020 12:36 (IST)

Cyclone Nivar: Rain lashes parts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu

Nov 24, 2020 12:35 (IST)

Section 144 in Puducherry | In the wake of Cyclone Nivar, the Puducherry government has imposed Section 144 in the Union Territory from 9pm on November 24 to 6am on November 26. The presence and movement of one or more people in public spaces are prohibited under the order.

Nov 24, 2020 12:24 (IST)

The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Monday in Delhi and apart from reviewing various measures in view of cyclone Nivar, it also directed various stakeholders, including state governments concerned, to continue to work with an aim of zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in affected areas.

Nov 24, 2020 12:15 (IST)

NDRF Deputes 30 Teams in Wake of Cyclone Nivar | The NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in view of the cyclone 'Nivar' that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Tuesday and Thursday, officials said on Monday. A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
 

Nov 24, 2020 12:13 (IST)

IMD Suggests Suspension of Fishing Activity | The IMD, meanwhile, has suggested complete suspension of fishing activity in the west-southwest regions of the Bay of Bengal till November 25 to check the extent of destruction. It further advised fishermen against venturing into the turbulent sea during the next three days.

Nov 24, 2020 12:11 (IST)

PM Modi Speaks to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs Over Cyclone Nivar | Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department had forecast a cyclonic storm that could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the region. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

Nov 24, 2020 12:10 (IST)

'Nivar' 2nd Severe Cyclone in 2020 | Cyclone Nivar will be the second severe cyclone of this year in the Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Amphan, which caused havoc in West Bengal in May. Besides, it is the second cylone to lash Tamil Nadu after 'Gaja' in 2018. 

Nov 24, 2020 12:07 (IST)

Cyclone Nivar to Make Landfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry | The cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast and Puducherry coast on November 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nov 24, 2020 12:03 (IST)

Cyclone Nirvar to Lash Andhra Pradesh, Tami Nadu Coasts | A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is turning into a cyclone and may cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra tomorrow (November 25). Meanwhile, frontline departments in Andhra Pradesh have been are getting into a high alert mode as widespread rains are forecast in many districts in coastal and Rayalaseema regions of the state in the next three days under the influence of cyclonic storm Nivar.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Friday as well. (AP Photo)

An IMD bulletin said a well-marked low pressure in the Bay of Bengal closer to the Tamil Nadu coast will intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours and will develop into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. It is moving at 18kmph speed towards the coast.

