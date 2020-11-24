Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Sec 144 in Puducherry for Next 3 Days, Red Alert in Tamil Nadu as Storm Triggers Heavy Rainfall; PM Modi Assures Help

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: As cyclonic storm Nivar is approaching India triggering heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the authorities of the state and UT have swing into action. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, section 144 has been imposed in Puducherry for the next three days. The regional Meteorological Office in Chennai said the cyclone is likely to move northwestwards and pass the Karaikal-Mamallapuram coast around noon on Wednesday. Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chennai are expected to be among the worst hit regions. According to the cyclone live tracker, Nivar has been stagnant for the past three hours. Earlier, it was moving at a speed of 5 km per hour.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."