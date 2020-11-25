Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Flights Cancelled as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Brace for Cyclone; IMD Predicts Winds Up to 145kmph, Rainfall

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Several flights were cancelled and a public holiday declared to prepare for Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby. NDRF chief SN Pradhan said they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline.
The weather department had initially predicted that Cyclone Nivar was likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” but has now estimated that it will intensify further. Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year. In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a 'super cyclonic storm'. “Our forecast is it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by (Tuesday) tonight. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph,” Mohapatra said.
It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 06 hours and northwestwards thereafter; cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the night of 25th Nov as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.
Besides strong winds, the cyclone is also expected to bring heavy rains. The IMD has issued red alert for coastal and north interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for November 25.
Nov 25, 2020 7:32 (IST)
Indigo Cancels Flights Due to Cyclone Nivar | Due to Cyclone Nivar, IndiGo flights to or from in the southern region, mainly Chennai, have been disrupted. "Forty-nine flights that were scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled. We will monitor the situation and decide on the further course of action for November 26," said IndiGo.
Nov 25, 2020 7:30 (IST)
Puducherry CM Holds Review Meeting | Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a review meeting to take stock of disaster preparedness as Cyclone Nivar approaches the state.
Cyclone Nivar Likely to Intensify in Next 12 Hours | In an update, the IMD stated at 3.00 am IST that the Cyclone Nivar has intensified into a severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 11:30 on November 24 over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore and is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hrs.
#CycloneNivar intensified into Severe Cyclonic Storm & lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24th November over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore & is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hrs: India Meteorological Dept pic.twitter.com/bbNUsK06UG
People watch the turbulent waves ahead of cyclone Nivar's landfall in Chennai. (PTI)
Besides strong winds, the cyclone is also expected to bring heavy rains. The IMD has issued red alert for coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for November 25, said Mohapatra. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perabalu districts during 24th and Kadalur, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal districts during 25th) and over Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on 25th and over Rayalseema and southeast Telangana on 26th November,” the IMD said.
Mohapatra said there could be serious damage to thatched huts, disruption of power and communication lines, damage to roads, uprooting of trees, and damage to horticulture crops like banana and papaya. The IMD has suggested total suspension of fishing operations and motorboats and small boats, shifting of people residing in coastal areas to safer places, judicious regulation of road, air and rail traffic. He said the IMD will issue hourly updates from November 25 when the cyclone crosses the coast.