Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Flights Cancelled as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Brace for Cyclone; IMD Predicts Winds Up to 145kmph, Rainfall

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Several flights were cancelled and a public holiday declared to prepare for Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby. NDRF chief SN Pradhan said they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline.The weather department had initially predicted that Cyclone Nivar was likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” but has now estimated that it will intensify further. Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year. In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a 'super cyclonic storm'. “Our forecast is it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by (Tuesday) tonight. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph,” Mohapatra said.