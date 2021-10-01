Cyclone Shaheen Likely to Form Over Arabian Sea Today; Kutch, Saurashtra To Receive Heavy Rainfall

The latest update by the India Meteorological Department states that Cyclone Shaheen is likely to form over the northeast Arabian Sea later today and may intensify into a severe cyclone tonight or on early Saturday morning. Though Shaheen will not cross the Indian coast, it’s likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain over Kutch and Saurashtra region, the weather department further noted.

As per reports, the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast intensified into a deep depression on Thursday night about 255 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), 180 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), and 660 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran).

There are conjectures that it may intensify further to a severe cyclonic storm and continue to move west-north westwards towards Pakistan- Makran coasts, away from the Indian coast.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 12 hours with the wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off south Gujarat coast.

It might further increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and along and off Pakistan – Makran coasts, while heavy rain is very likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till October 3.

Rainfall activity is also likely to increase over south Peninsular India from October 1 with heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during till October 4.

