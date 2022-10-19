Cyclone Sitrang Before Diwali? IMD's Warning for Oct 22 Leaves Odisha, Bengal Bracing for Rough Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a tropical cyclone is likely to form over west central Bay of Bengal around October 23 or 24.

In a statement, the IMD’s Bhubaneswar Centre said that cyclonic circulation formed over south Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood on Monday now lay over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood.

Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, it said.

The system is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal subsequently, the Met Centre predicted.

What Will the Cyclone Bring?

There will be no major weather but there is possibility of isolated rainfall activity over Odisha upto October 23 morning.

Speaking to reporters, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the prevailing weather system is likely to take the shape of a cyclone around October 23 or 24.

However, he said: “We have not predicted the intensity and possible area of landfall of the impending cyclone as it is yet to take the shape of a low pressure area.”

The IMD is closely monitoring the system, he added.

Under the influence of above mentioned anticipated system squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over deep sea areas of westcentral adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 22 morning.

So, the weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea areas of westcentral adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 22 morning onwards till further notice.

According to a report by the Weather Channel, a disturbance is classified as a Cyclonic Storm only when its intensity exceeds 60 kmph. Because most projections have kept the current system’s possible peak strength at 60-70 kmph, the chances of it being classified as a cyclone remain uncertain.

Why Cyclone ‘Sitrang’?

If the storm strengthens into a cyclone, it will be named Sitrang. The name was chosen in accordance with World Meteorological Organization (WMO) guidelines for naming tropical cyclones.

“IMD’s extended range forecast does point to a probable cyclogenesis developing into a depression after October 21. We aren’t ruling out the possibility of this system intensifying into a cyclone. But it’s too early to say how much it will intensify, as the circulation hasn’t formed yet,” said IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra to The Times of India.

Abundant Rains in Odisha, AP, Bengal

So far this month, rains have been abundant in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. Between October 1 and 17, Odisha and West Bengal received approximately 115 mm of rain, resulting in a significant excess of 36-50%. The coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam subdivision received 187 mm of rain, an 81% increase over their normal of 103 mm.

Along with West Bengal, the neighbouring state Odisha is also worried about the cyclone. A few days ago, the Chief Secretary of the state informed that all the departments have been informed to be prepared for any eventuality and to make all arrangements including equipment and human resources as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Similarly, instructions have been given to ensure that all pressure points are functional in all rural and urban areas. Adequate stock of medicines, bleaching powder, halogen tablets, ambulance and doctors have been ordered to be fully prepared.

Ahead of the storm, the Odisha government cancelled the leave of its employees from October 23 to 25 as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Sitrang.

The state government has issued directions to the employees of the districts likely to be affected by the storm not to leave headquarters during the period.

