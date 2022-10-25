Cyclone Sitrang Leaves Kolkata with Whiff of Winter, Batters Bangladesh

Kolkata and the southern part of West Bengal were spared the ravages of Cyclone Sitrang. With the storm heading towards Bangladesh, it had no impact on the state capital and adjoining areas except for rain and gusty winds. Due to this, the people of south Bengal celebrated the festival of lights Kali Puja in comfortable weather.

Cyclone Sitrang with wind speeds of 80 to 90 km, with a maximum speed of 100 km per hour, hit the Sundarbans coast of Bangladesh. According to meteorological department sources, Sitrang crossed between Tinkona Island and Sandwip near Barisal, Bangladesh, between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday.

The cyclone has lost strength and has now become a deep depression. The Alipore Meteorological Department said it will become weaker in the next few hours. After that, it will become a low-pressure phenomenon. According to Bangladesh media, at least nine people have died in the Sitrang rampage in the country. Reports revealed that 3 people died in Comilla, 2 people in Bhola, 1 person in Narail, 1 person in Barguna, and 2 people died in Sirajganj.

In West Bengal, Sitranj triggered scattered rain and gusty winds throughout the day on Monday. Since Tuesday morning, the sky was clear in Kolkata and adjoining areas. After the cyclone left Kolkata, a whiff of winter chill is being felt. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the city may be close to 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature may touch around 23 degrees Celsius.

Gusty winds of about 40 to 50 km per hour blew at the West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning, gradually slowing down through the day. Fishermen were against going into the sea. Tourists were prohibited from entering the sea at seaside resorts.

Read all the Latest India News here