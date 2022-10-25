Cyclone Sitrang LIVE Updates: 5 Killed as Sitrang Crosses Bangladesh Coast; S Bengal Weather to Improve, 4 Northeast States on Alert

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 07:25 IST
Kolkata, India
Cyclone Sitrang LIVE Updates: Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday after skirting the West Bengal coast, the meteorological department said here. It said weather in south Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon on Tuesday.
The system, which moved towards Bangladesh from north Bay of Bengal at a speed of 56 kmph, caused moderate to Read More
Cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’ lay centered, at 11.30 pm Oct 24, over coastal Bangladesh about 40km east of Dhaka. It’s very likely to move north-northeastwards & weaken into a depression during next six hours and further into well-marked low-pressure area during subsequent six hours, the IMD said in a bulletin.
At least seven people in Bangladesh lost their lives after Cyclone Sitrang battered parts of the densely-populated country late Monday, according to media reports. The deaths were reported from districts of Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj, and the island district of Bhola, reported news agency AFP quoting disaster ministry control room spokesperson Nikhil Sarker.
As cyclone ‘Sitrang’ moved north-northeastwards and lay 260 km southeast of Sagar island on Monday, the Met department warned of heavy rain in coastal Bengal and northeastern states, dampening festive spirits on Diwali and Kali Puja. Intermittent showers since morning forced people to remain indoors as most Kolkata streets wore a deserted look on a festive evening which would normally have attracted tens of thousands to visit marquees with idols of Goddess Kali and see the bright lights of the city. Squally wind accompanied by light to moderate rain affected the coastal districts of the state, while Kolkata also witnessed an overcast sky with light precipitation.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said an alert has been sounded across the state, after the Met Department forecast downpour, owing to the impact of cyclone Sitrang’. The weather system is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rain in many northeastern states, including south Assam Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, an IMD bulletin said.
Sitrang made landfall between Tinkona Island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday with a sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the regional MeT centre here said.
It is very likely to weaken into a depression and then into a low pressure by Tuesday evening, it said. The weather office warned of squally wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning, which will decrease gradually to 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph by forenoon.
As cyclone ‘Sitrang’ moved north-northeastwards and lay 260 km southeast of Sagar island on Monday, the Met department warned of heavy rain in coastal Bengal and northeastern states, dampening festive spirits on Diwali and Kali Puja.
Intermittent showers since morning forced people to remain indoors as most Kolkata streets wore a deserted look on a festive evening which would normally have attracted tens of thousands to visit marquees with idols of Goddess Kali and see the bright lights of the city.
Read all the Latest India News here