Cyclone Tauktae: Top 10 Things You Must Know if You're Anywhere Near Mumbai

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said on Sunday night. The initial low pressure over the Arabian Sea has now intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is approaching the Maharashtra coast.

Here is a lowdown on what all you need to know if you’re near Mumbai:

- The Bandra-Worli sea link has been closed for commuters as the storm intensified.

- Operations at the Mumbai airport have been suspended from 11am-2pm.

- Instructions have been given to all police stations to prevent the public from visiting beaches and promenades.

Good Morning Mumbai. As informed by the IMD, wind speed will increase as the cyclone approaches closer to Mumbai. Please avoid venturing near coast. Stay at home, enjoy the weather. #CycloneTauktae— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 17, 2021

- Fishermen have also been advised to avoid the sea till the situation normalises.

- The railways has cancelled or short-terminated some trains, and fire brigade and NDRF teams have been told to stay on alert.

- Temporary shelters have been put up in Mumbai.

- The Indian Navy has been kept on standby to handle an emergency in case a need arises.

- Strong winds along the Konkan coast uprooted trees, which fell on railway tracks at five places between Madgaon and Thivim stations.

- IMD said cyclonic storm Tauktae was over east central Arabian Sea on Sunday evening and moving north-northwestwards at 16 kmph.

- Maximum temperatures in Mumbai would remain on the higher side while the city may cool down depending on the amount of rainfall.

