Cyclone Tauktae: Army Teams Carry Out Recce, Relief Operations in Diu

As Cyclone Tauktae caused havoc in several parts of the country including Diu, the Army continued to carry out recce and relief operations at the damaged areas.

The Task Force Commander, along with Team Commanders, carried out recce of Diu from 6 am to 9 am on Tuesday and interacted with the District Collector (DC) and the Superintendent of Police there. It also interacted with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team about the relief operations.

The main tasks identified by the Task Force were clearance of roads and debris of houses and buildings, and provision of medical assistance or any other help required to locals. An adhoc medical camp was also established for the locals who needed medical aid.

The complete area of Diu is divided into three parts — Diu Main, Vanakbara and Ghoghla. Equipment like chain saws and material handling cranes were assigned to the relief teams in each area.

The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit the Gujarat coast in the Saurashtra region between Diu and Una on Monday night, ended around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The landfall process had started with the entry of the “forward sector of the eye of the cyclone" into the land near Diu with a wind speed of between 150 and 175 km per hour, IMD officials said.

