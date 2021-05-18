Cyclone Tauktae: Extreme Weather Hampers Search for 127 People Onboard Barge 305 at Mumbai High

Search continues for 127 people who were onboard Barge 305 that first went adrift and subsequently sunk at Bombay Hight some 175 kms from Mumbai after de-anchoring as Cyclone Tauktae’s fierce wind speed created havoc at sea.

The barge, on the path of the cyclone, had 273 people on board.

The Navy’s Eye in the Sky, the P-8I aircraft, is airborne and looking for survivors at sea. A slight improvement in weather conditions has enabled naval helicopters to fly over the seas.

Sources in the Navy say there are many who are in the water, adrift since they would be wearing life jackets.

The barge has its own rescue boat and life rafts but the 2 naval ships at sight — INS Kochi and INS Kolkata — have also put lifeboats and life jackets in sea. This to ensure that those adrift and not spotted so far have a chance at survival.

Search and rescue operations have continued through the night but extremely rough seas have hampered operations.

Also helping efforts are two offshore shipping vessels, Ahilya and Ocean Energy. Together, they have rescued 35 people from sea in extremely challenging circumstances.

At 1300 hours on Monday, ONGC, for whom the barge was working, said all 273 people were accounted for but things have changed since then.

Three more rescue operations are ongoing at the high seas. The barge ‘Gal Constructor’ with 137 persons on board has run aground about 48 NM North of Colaba Point. An Emergency Towing Vessel ‘Water Lily’, two support vessels and Coast Guard Ship Samrat are in vicinity for rendering assistance and evacuation of crew.

Naval Ship INS Talwar is on its way to render assistance to another oil rig Sagar Bhushan with 101 personnel on board and an accommodation barge SS-3 with 196 personnel on board. Both are adrift and presently located about 50 NM South East of Pipavav Port.

