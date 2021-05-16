Cyclone Tauktae: Here is How to Stay Safe When High Speed Winds Rage Around You

Cyclone Taukte has the authorities on the toes in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala. High speed winds and heavy rains are expected over several parts in these states, with coastal areas being at a higher risk. The respective state governments are relocating people to safer areas and minimise the damage.

As authorities are making mitigation efforts, here is what citizens can do to stay prepared in face of a cyclonic storm like Tauktae.

Preparedness before the cyclone

-Check with the experts if your house meet the cyclone safety standards.

-Check the walls, roofs and eaves to see if there are any leakages or damages that need repair work.

-Cut the treetops and branches around your house to avoid damages.

-Clear the area around your house of any stray material that can fly around during strong winds and cause injuries.

-Stay in touch with the authorities to know about the safe places near you.

-Stay tuned to local news and remain alert about any warning signs.

Prepare your safety kit

-Make a kit that contains essentials like a torch, spare batteries, dried/canned food, water.

-Keep a first aid box handy that has all essential medicines, band-aids, bandages, gauze, antiseptic liquid and ointment.

-Keep a list of emergency phone numbers on display.

-Put your documents in the kit.

-Stay updated with all the groups and organisations providing help in your area. Keep their contacts handy.

What to do when cyclone watch is issued?

-Recheck your safety kit, medical box, documents.

-Ensure phone batteries are charged.

-Re-check around your house for any stray material that cause injuries during high speed winds.

-If you own a vehicle ensure the fuel tank is filled .

-Keep checking the news for updates and warnings.

Once the cyclone warning is issued, shutter down all the windows and doors and seal them with a duct tape. Keep your safety kit handy. Stay indoors.

Cooperate with the authorities. Before evacuating to safer places, turn off the power, gas supply. Follow the orders issued by the government.

When the cyclone hits, disconnect all electrical appliances. Stay indoors, preferably in the strongest part of your house. Keep evacuation and emergency kits with you. If the building starts to break up, protect yourself with mattresses, rugs or blankets under a strong table or bench or hold onto a solid fixture, e.g. a water pipe.

Even if the winds die down, do not step out until the authorities issue an ‘all clear’ sign.

