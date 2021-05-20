Cyclone Tauktae Leaves 19 Dead, 37 Injured in Maharashtra

india

Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as Cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast of Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Deaths were reported from seven districts, the state disaster management authority said in a report.

Cyclone Tauktae claimed a total of 19 lives in Maharashtra while 37 persons were injured in cyclone-related incidents, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening. Deaths were reported from seven districts, it said in a report.

Two people died in the coastal Ratnagiri district when an electric wire snapped and fell on them, while two died in tree fall incidents in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, it said. The cause of death in other cases was not specified.

Raigad and Sindhudurg districts reported four deaths each, Thane and Palghar districts three each while Mumbai reported one death. All these are coastal districts. The cyclone, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night, affected 10 districts in Maharashtra.

first published:May 20, 2021, 23:11 IST