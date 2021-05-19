Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: After Battering Western Coast, Cyclone to Bring Heavy Rains to Delhi, UP; Search on for 81 Missing from Sunken Barge

In a heroic rescue, crew members of the cargo barge GAL Constructor spent harrowing 72 hours in the Arabian sea before the vessel ran aground near Alibag. All of them were rescued by the Indian Navy. However, many on another barge, P-305 which was deployed to service ONGC’s offshore operations closer to Mumbai were missing after they had to jump into choppy waters. By Tuesday evening, 183 of its 261 crew members had been rescued, and the search for missing 81 is still on, the Navy said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat & Diu to personally review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae today. He will leave the national capital at around 9:30 am and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad & Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.
As Cyclone plummeted in Gujarat on Tuesday, as many as 13 people were killed and the storm left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad airport suspended its operations for seven hours on Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to cyclone Tauktae, an official said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani discussed the impact of the cyclone. On its way to Gujarat, the cyclone brought heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in Mumbai and other coastal districts of Maharashtra, resulting in the death of seven persons and damage to property.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here