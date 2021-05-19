Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: After Battering Western Coast, Cyclone to Bring Heavy Rains to Delhi, UP; Search on for 81 Missing from Sunken Barge

19-05-2021; 0630 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra,

Around 183 out of 261 people onboard barge P305 have been rescued so far, officials said on Tuesday evening.

Ahmedabad Airport Ops Suspended for Seven Hours Amid Cyclone | The Ahmedabad airport suspended its operations for seven hours on Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to cyclone Tauktae, an official said. The airport resumed operations at 5 on early Tuesday morning after remaining shut from 7.30 pm on Monday. But the operations were again suspended at 3 pm as the cyclone brought heavy winds and rain to the city. The operations later resumed at 10 pm.

The cyclone will enter Rajasthan by late Tuesday night, and will weaken by May 20, said Radhey Shyam Sharma, regional director of the meteorological department. The seven districts affected by the storm are Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Pali, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand in the southern part of the state.

Hours after wreaking havoc on the western coast, cyclonic storm Tauktae caused heavy rains in seven districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday. Despite rapid weakening, the remnants of Cyclone are expected to dump heavy rain across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. In Mumbai, the search operation for 81 missing people onboard barge P-305 is still on, said officials.

In a heroic rescue, crew members of the cargo barge GAL Constructor spent harrowing 72 hours in the Arabian sea before the vessel ran aground near Alibag. All of them were rescued by the Indian Navy. However, many on another barge, P-305 which was deployed to service ONGC’s offshore operations closer to Mumbai were missing after they had to jump into choppy waters. By Tuesday evening, 183 of its 261 crew members had been rescued, and the search for missing 81 is still on, the Navy said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat & Diu to personally review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae today. He will leave the national capital at around 9:30 am and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad & Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

As Cyclone plummeted in Gujarat on Tuesday, as many as 13 people were killed and the storm left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad airport suspended its operations for seven hours on Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to cyclone Tauktae, an official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani discussed the impact of the cyclone. On its way to Gujarat, the cyclone brought heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in Mumbai and other coastal districts of Maharashtra, resulting in the death of seven persons and damage to property.

