Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Severe Storm Weakens After Landfall in Gujarat, 19 People Stranded in a Bus in Amreli

The cyclone brought gusty winds and heavy rains on the entire coastal belt, uprooting trees in Junagadh, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, said district officials. The regional meteorological centre said the cyclone would now move towards northern Gujarat and will eventually weaken.
“The cyclone would now move towards Amreli district and then towards Banaskantha in the north after crossing Surendranagar district, We expect that it will weaken as it moves forward,” said Assistant Director, Met Centre, Manorama Mohanty. While there are no reports of any human injury or death, gusty winds coupled with heavy rain uprooted several trees and electricity towers on the coastal belt, said Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar.
The cyclone winds also caused road blockage and power outages in many villages of these districts, said local MLAs. The state government has deployed rapid restoration teams to clear roads and restore electricity. Officials said the true picture of the devastation would emerge only in the morning, as extreme weather made it nearly impossible to go out during the night.
As a precautionary measure, the state government had already shifted two lakh people from the coastal towns for their safety. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier said coastal districts of Amreli, Junagadh, Gir-Somnath and Bhavnagar will face the maximum brunt as the wind speed would go up to 150 kmph when the eye of the storm would make a landfall.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here