Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Severe Storm Weakens After Landfall in Gujarat, 19 People Stranded in a Bus in Amreli

News18.com | May 18, 2021, 07:39 IST
Event Highlights

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty so far, officials said. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone.

In a relief to the people, the IMD, in its tweet after midnight, also announced that Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a “very severe cyclonic storm” from the “extremely severe cyclonic storm”. “The entire eye of the cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies over land. The rear sector of the eye is now entering the land” the IMD tweeted.

The place above which the eye of a cyclone crosses is designated as the place of landfall. The process of landfall in Gujarat started on Monday around 9 pm with the entry of the “forward sector of the eye of the cyclone Tauktae” into the land near the Union Territory of Daman and Diu with a wind speed of around 150 to 175 kilometers per hour, IMD officials in Gujarat said.

May 18, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Heavy Showers, Strong Winds Lash Mumbai; 2 Feared Dead | Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae passed close to the coast while moving towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said. At least two persons are feared drowned in the rough sea in two separate incidents in Mumbai due to gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

May 18, 2021 07:35 (IST)

Gujarat Recieves Heavy Rainfall as Cyclone Hits | The extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm and ended around 12 am on Tuesday. In just two hours between 10 pm and 12 am, Una taluka of Gir-Somnath district received 131 mm of rainfall, followed by 110 mm in Khambha of Amreli, 76 mm in Gadhda of Gir-Somnath, 72 mm in Savarkundla in Amreli and 35 mm in Olpad taluka of Surat district.

May 18, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Eye of Cyclone Disorganising, Wall Cloud Weakening: IMD | The IMD said on Monday the Cyclone Tauktae lay centred over Saurashtra in Gujarat, however, it continues to show weakening trend. The eye of the cyclone is disorganising and the wall cloud is weakening.

May 18, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Light Intensity Rain Expected in UP, Rajasthan, Haryana | Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Hathras, Sikandra Rao, Greater-Noida,  Narora, Raya, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Pahasu, Tundla, Agra, Jattari and Jajau in Uttar Pradesh (UP); Hodal and Gohana in Haryana; Bayana, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Dausa, Kotputli, Rajgarh, Nagaur and Nadbai in Rajasthan and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours, IMD said on Tuesday.

May 18, 2021 07:10 (IST)

60 People Rescued by Indian Navy | A total of 60 persons from Barge P305 have been rescued till 2300h on 17 May, 42 by INS Kochi and 18 by offshore support vessel Energy Star in extremely challenging sea conditions. Search and Rescue (SAR) operations will continue through the night for the  remaining crew. In a separate effort INS Kolkata has rescued two survivors from the life raft of vessel Vara Prabha; and has now joined INS Kochi for the SAR of Barge P305 crew. The photo shows 5 NDRF team clearing Chatrapati shivaji road to bring Mumbai back on the wheel.

May 18, 2021 07:07 (IST)

Two Lakh People Shifted to Safer Locations in Gujarat | The Ahmedabad airport, which had suspended its operations on Monday evening, will resume its operations at 5 am on Tuesday. The state government has shifted over two lakh people to safer places and mobilised disaster response teams 44 of them from the NDRF and 10 from the SDRF.

May 18, 2021 06:57 (IST)

Major Airports Shut Operations in Gujarat | Major airports in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Surat, have shut down all operations as a precautionary measure. Barring the Rajkot airport, which will remain shut for flights till 11:15 am of May 19, other three airports - Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara - will remain shut for both domestic and international flights till May 18.

May 18, 2021 06:55 (IST)

Gujarat faced such a potentially devastating cyclone after a gap of almost 23 years. In June 1998, a super cyclone had originated near the Lakshadweep Islands and hit the Kandla port of Gujarat. According to some estimates, up to 10,000 people were killed in that cyclone.

May 18, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Cyclone Tauktae Eye Landfall Completes, Weakens After Landfall in Gujarat | The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, IMD said. There is no report of any casualty so far, according to officials. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone.

Dahisar 5 NDRF team clearing Chatrapati shivaji road to bring Mumbai back on the wheel.

The cyclone brought gusty winds and heavy rains on the entire coastal belt, uprooting trees in Junagadh, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, said district officials. The regional meteorological centre said the cyclone would now move towards northern Gujarat and will eventually weaken.

“The cyclone would now move towards Amreli district and then towards Banaskantha in the north after crossing Surendranagar district, We expect that it will weaken as it moves forward,” said Assistant Director, Met Centre, Manorama Mohanty. While there are no reports of any human injury or death, gusty winds coupled with heavy rain uprooted several trees and electricity towers on the coastal belt, said Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar.

The cyclone winds also caused road blockage and power outages in many villages of these districts, said local MLAs. The state government has deployed rapid restoration teams to clear roads and restore electricity. Officials said the true picture of the devastation would emerge only in the morning, as extreme weather made it nearly impossible to go out during the night.

As a precautionary measure, the state government had already shifted two lakh people from the coastal towns for their safety. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier said coastal districts of Amreli, Junagadh, Gir-Somnath and Bhavnagar will face the maximum brunt as the wind speed would go up to 150 kmph when the eye of the storm would make a landfall.

