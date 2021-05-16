Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Receive Heavy Rains Today, Severe Cyclonic Storm to Hit Gujarat Coast on May 18

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and will cross the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18. Gujarat and Diu coasts are under a cyclone watch. Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon, said Shubhani Bhute, senior director (weather) IMD, Mumbai. The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on Sunday and Monday, she said.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu, namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar, the IMD said.

“Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and intensify further. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the morning of 18th and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May Afternoon / evening,” the IMD said in a tweet on Sunday.