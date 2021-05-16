india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Receive Heavy Rains Today, Severe Cyclonic Storm to Hit Gujarat Coast on May 18
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Receive Heavy Rains Today, Severe Cyclonic Storm to Hit Gujarat Coast on May 18

News18.com | May 16, 2021, 08:24 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Receive Heavy Rains Today, Severe Cyclonic Storm to Hit Gujarat Coast on May 18

Event Highlights

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and will cross the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18. Gujarat and Diu coasts are under a cyclone watch. Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon, said Shubhani Bhute, senior director (weather) IMD, Mumbai. The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on Sunday and Monday, she said.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu, namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar, the IMD said.

“Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and intensify further. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the morning of 18th and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May Afternoon / evening,” the IMD said in a tweet on Sunday.

Read More
May 16, 2021 08:24 (IST)

KS Hosalikar, scientist at India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm about 700 kilometres South East of Veraval in Gujarat.

May 16, 2021 08:05 (IST)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at a high-level meeting that cyclone Tauktae is expected to touch the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 afternoon or evening with a wind speed ranging up to 175 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu, namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar.

May 16, 2021 07:54 (IST)

The current position of Cyclone Tauktae is at a distance of 100 km from Goa. The cyclone is moving in the Northern direction.

May 16, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a VSCS, lay centred at 2:30 am today about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat), to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning, IMD said.

May 16, 2021 07:35 (IST)

IAF Keeps 16 Transport Aircraft, 18 Choppers in Readiness | The Indian Air Force on Saturday said it has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters in readiness in peninsular India as part of preparations to deal with the situation that could arise out of cyclone Tauktae. The IAF has also decided to focus on COVID relief operations in the coastal areas in the next few days as bad weather is likely to affect air operations later, it said.

May 16, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Covid Patients Shifted to Other Hospitals in Safe Places | Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai transfered 580 Covid patients from jumbo centres to other hospitals in safe places as a precautionary measure, in view of Cyclone Tauktae. 

May 16, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Electricity Outage in Thane After Rains | Electricity outage was reported in Thane after rains and gusty winds in the Maharashtra district last night. The picture shows cloudy weather at Juhu beach in Mumbai. 

May 16, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Ratnagiri Collector Appeals People to Stay Indoors | Ratnagiri Collector Lakshminarayan Mishra appeals to people to stay indoors, and added that curfew has been imposed. "Those in kutcha houses should move to shelter homes and others should stay indoors. Winds with a speed of 60-90 kmph is expected," he said.

May 16, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 5:30 am on Sunday over eastcentral Arabian Sea about 130 km west-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 450 km south of Mumbai, 700 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 840 km southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

May 16, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Home Ministry Advised Suspension of Fishing Operations | "Tidal wave of about 2-3 metres above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar district, and 1-2 metres along Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and 0.5-1 metre over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat," the advisory said. The Home Ministry advised total suspension of fishing operations over the northwest Arabian sea and along and off the Gujarat coast on May 17 and 18.

May 16, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Severe Cyclonic Storm to Hit Gujarat Coast on May 18 | The Union Home Ministry in an advisory to the Gujarat government said the "very severe cyclonic storm" is likely to cause damage to thatched houses, roads, power and communication lines especially in the districts of Saurashtra region such as Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Amreli, Rajkot and Morbi. "Sea condition is likely to be very rough to high over the northwest Arabian sea along and off south Gujarat coast from May 17 morning, and very high to phenomenal from May 18 morning.

May 16, 2021 06:43 (IST)

PM Modi Reviewed Preparedness of States | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae and asked them to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated. He also called for ensuring maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking and their immediate restoration in the event of damages caused to them, a statement said. 

May 16, 2021 06:42 (IST)

The Indian Air Force has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters in readiness in peninsular India as part of preparations to deal with the situation that could arise out of cyclone Tauktae. The IAF has also decided to focus on COVID relief operations in the coastal areas in the next few days as bad weather is likely to affect air operations later, it said. 

May 16, 2021 06:41 (IST)

Cyclone Tauktae Lays Centred About 190 km Off Goa Coast | The severe cyclonic storm Tauktae moved nearly northwards over the east-central Arabian Sea with a speed of about 13 kmph in six hours and at 10:30 pm lay centred at about 190 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 550 km south of Mumbai, 780 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 910 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Mumbai to Receive Heavy Rains Today, Severe Cyclonic Storm to Hit Gujarat Coast on May 18
Sea waves crash onto the shore amid cyclone warning, at a seashore in Kanyakumari district

The Indian Air Force has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters in readiness in peninsular India as part of preparations to deal with the situation that could arise out of cyclone Tauktae. The IAF has also decided to focus on COVID relief operations in the coastal areas in the next few days as bad weather is likely to affect air operations later, it said. “The IAF has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters on op readiness in peninsular India in preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae which is expected to cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the western coast of India in the next few days,” the IAF said in a statement.

The Western Railway said it has cancelled 56 trains either originating or terminating in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region as a precaution. “Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and intensify further.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here