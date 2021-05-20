Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Delhi, UP, U'khand May See Heavy Rains as Storm Remnants Hover Over North, Haryana Asks Locals to Stay Indoors

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Till Thursday evening, a strong thunderstorm can occur in all the districts of Haryana as Cyclone Tauktae is near the state. The state government has issued precautionary guidelines and has asked all residents to stay indoors, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said.

Last located over southeast Rajasthan, about 30 km south-southwest of Udaipur, Cyclone Tauktae had weakened into a depression on Wednesday morning. Weather experts said that this remnant system would have weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area by Wednesday night, and moved further northeastwards, across Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and isolated to scattered showers over all the other parts of Northwest India. The IMD’s regional met centre in New Delhi has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel.