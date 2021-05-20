india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Delhi, UP, U'khand May See Heavy Rains as Storm Remnants Hover Over North, Haryana Asks Locals to Stay Indoors
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Delhi, UP, U'khand May See Heavy Rains as Storm Remnants Hover Over North, Haryana Asks Locals to Stay Indoors

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh.

News18.com | May 20, 2021, 08:22 IST
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Delhi, UP, U'khand May See Heavy Rains as Storm Remnants Hover Over North, Haryana Asks Locals to Stay Indoors

Event Highlights

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Till Thursday evening, a strong thunderstorm can occur in all the districts of Haryana as Cyclone Tauktae is near the state. The state government has issued precautionary guidelines and has asked all residents to stay indoors, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said.

Last located over southeast Rajasthan, about 30 km south-southwest of Udaipur, Cyclone Tauktae had weakened into a depression on Wednesday morning. Weather experts said that this remnant system would have weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area by Wednesday night, and moved further northeastwards, across Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and isolated to scattered showers over all the other parts of Northwest India. The IMD’s regional met centre in New Delhi has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel.

Read More
May 20, 2021 08:22 (IST)

Goa Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid to Kin of Deceased in Cyclone Tauktae

"We are extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to Tauktae cyclone in Goa. The Govt has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs four lakh for every family of the deceased due to cyclone in the State. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this time of grief," he tweeted. Sawant had told reporters on Sunday that two persons had lost their lives due to the cyclonic winds.

May 20, 2021 08:06 (IST)
May 20, 2021 07:56 (IST)
May 20, 2021 07:48 (IST)
 

 Gujarat Government to Give Rs 4 Lakh Each to Kin of Dead in Cyclone Tauktae | The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae that ravaged coastal areas of the state. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who made the compensation announcement, said those injured in cyclone-triggered incidents will get Rs 50,000 each, said a state government release.

May 20, 2021 07:42 (IST)

After Tauktae, another cyclonic storm likely to hit West Bengal, Odisha coasts by May 22-May 26

After Cyclone Tauktae battered the states along the west coast, another cyclone is likely to hit the east coast by May 22-May 26. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22 May and it holds the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

May 20, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Recap: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to senior officials as he took stock of operations being undertaken to rescue personnel on an ONGC barge, government sources said. At least 22 personnel on board the accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast are dead and 65 are still missing, Navy officials had said earlier.

May 20, 2021 07:30 (IST)
  

Delhi's Max Temperature for May Dips to Lowest Since 1951 Amid Cyclone | Delhi's maximum temperature during the day was less than that of Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius) up in the north. The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm "Tauktae" and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said. 

May 20, 2021 07:24 (IST)
May 20, 2021 07:20 (IST)
 
Directorate General of Shipping Termed the Incident as 'Unusual' | On Tuesday, the Directorate General of Shipping also termed the entire incident ‘unusual and said it will conduct a thorough probe into the conditions and reasons behind the two barges going adrift.“These are residential barges. So a high number of people can live on them. But it is unusual that despite a cyclonic warning through several sources, such a large number of people continued to stay on board," an official had told CNN-News18.

May 20, 2021 07:17 (IST)

Despite timely warnings, and when coastal authorities evacuated people on land to safer locations, why didn’t ONGC act appropriately? ​Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik asked in a series of tweets.

May 20, 2021 07:04 (IST)

Indian Navy continues its search and rescue operation for missing crew members of Barge P305 adrift in Mumbai; visuals from the rescue operation conducted by INS Kochi

May 20, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Cyclone Update: “The stranding, drifting and subsequent events have led to the loss of several lives," a ministry statement said even as sources said that 26 bodies have been pulled out of the sea so far. A committee comprising Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping; SCL Das, Director General of Hydrocarbons, and Nazli Jafri Shayin, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence has been constituted to enquire into the incidents.

May 20, 2021 06:57 (IST)

61 Still Missing at Sea, Questions on ONGC's Cyclone SOPs; Probe Ordered | As the Indian Navy continues to scour the Arabian Sea for 61 missing people from the sunken P-305 barge off Bombay High in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae storming through the Mumbai coast, the oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events.

May 20, 2021 06:53 (IST)


Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Safdarjung recorded 23.8℃ as maximum temperature, the lowest maximum temperature in the month of May since 1951. It's an impact of the remnant of Cyclone Tauktae. Temperature is likely to go down in other parts of northwest India too, said  RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Delhi, UP, U'khand May See Heavy Rains as Storm Remnants Hover Over North, Haryana Asks Locals to Stay Indoors
Heavy rain due to cyclone Tauktae leads to water logging at Sahar road in Andheri in Mumbai on May 17. (Image: PTI)

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, as rain drenched the national capital under the impact of cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ and a western disturbance. Delhi’s maximum temperature during the day was less than that of Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius) up in the north.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 31.3 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the IMD said. It said moderate rainfall is likely in the national capital on Thursday too.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Odisha are gearing up for another cyclone, Yass, which is likely to hit the east coast on May 26-27, the IMD said. A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, it said.

“It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around 26th May evening,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. It added that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21 in association with the likely strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also favourable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here