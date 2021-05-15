india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Winds Wreak Havoc in Kerala; Power Supply Disrupted, Low-lying Area Inundated
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Winds Wreak Havoc in Kerala; Power Supply Disrupted, Low-lying Area Inundated

News18.com | May 15, 2021, 15:50 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Winds Wreak Havoc in Kerala; Power Supply Disrupted, Low-lying Area Inundated

Event Highlights

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. It said Tauktae will be a very severe cyclonic storm from May 16-18.

In a bulletin released at 1:45 PM, the IMD said, “It (Tauktae) is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May afternoon/evening.” Both the Centre and states have been gearing up to deal with the cyclone that has been building up over the Arabian Sea for days now. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting to review preparations to deal with the impending Cyclone Tauktae, according to government sources.

The National Disaster Response Force has increased from 53 to 100 the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the aftermath of the cyclone. The Central Water Commission has also issued a moderate to high risk alert over watersheds in central and northern parts of Kerala, adjoining south coastal and south interior Karnataka.

Read More
May 15, 2021 15:50 (IST)

Maharashtra CM Asks Authorities in Coastal Districts to Be Alert | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle Cyclone Tauktae situation. "Be alert and ensure rescue operation wherever necessary," Thackeray was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) late night on Friday. Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone and hence the collectors of these districts have been asked to take all necessary precautions in terms of rescue equipments and manpower, Thackeray said. He said this during a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority that was held to take stock of the preparations to tackle the cyclone, the statement said.

May 15, 2021 15:44 (IST)

Three NDRF Teams Airlifted for Gujarat | With the help of Indian Air Force (IAF), three teams of NDRF have been airlifted from Odisha and Punjab for Gujarat to tacke with the after effects of cyclonic storm Tauktae. The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18, the IMD predicted today. It said Tauktae will be a very severe cyclonic storm from May 16-18.

May 15, 2021 15:39 (IST)

Heavy Rain in Kerala Damages Properties | Due to heavy rain and winds in Kerala, major destruction to houses and other public properties have been reported. Till now, no major accident causing casualties reported. In Alappuzha, many trees and electric poles uprooted due to the heavy winds, which led to the disruption in power supply. Many low lying areas including Kuttanad are inundated. People from the affected areas have been shifted to nearby relief camps by the administration.

May 15, 2021 15:33 (IST)

Kerala CM's Message for People | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked people to prepare to tackle monsoon diseases too in the wake of early rains. 

May 15, 2021 15:29 (IST)

READ | Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies Causing Heavy Rains, Power Cuts in Kerala, No Casualties Reported

With cyclone Tauktae intensifying, there has been major destruction to houses and other public properties in Kerala due to heavy rains and winds.

May 15, 2021 15:29 (IST)

NDRF Preparedness to Tackle Cyclone Tauktae | The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has increased from 53 to 100 the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the aftermath of the cyclone. The Central Water Commission has also issued a moderate to high risk alert over watersheds in central and northern parts of Kerala, adjoining south coastal and south interior Karnataka.

May 15, 2021 15:26 (IST)

READ | Cyclone Tauktae: Domestic Airlines Issue Travel Advisory; Chennai, Mumbai Likely to be Impacted

Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, said Vistara in an…

May 15, 2021 15:26 (IST)

Preparedness for Cyclone Tauktae | Both the Centre and states have been gearing up to deal with the cyclone that has been building up over the Arabian Sea for days now. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting to review preparations to deal with the impending Cyclone Tauktae, according to government sources.

May 15, 2021 15:26 (IST)

Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies into Cyclone Tauktae | The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18, the IMD said today. It said Tauktae will be a very severe cyclonic storm from May 16-18. In a bulletin released at 1:45 PM, the IMD said, "It (Tauktae) is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May afternoon/evening."

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Winds Wreak Havoc in Kerala; Power Supply Disrupted, Low-lying Area Inundated
Fishermen carry their boats away from the shore due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Mangaluru on Saturday. PTI

The government machinery in Goa has put in place necessary measures to tackle the situation in view of the warning about Cyclone Tauktae. According to the IMD, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 15 and 16. The Goa Fire and Emergency Services said it has kept its personnel ready to tackle the situation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here