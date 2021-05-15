Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Winds Wreak Havoc in Kerala; Power Supply Disrupted, Low-lying Area Inundated

Maharashtra CM Asks Authorities in Coastal Districts to Be Alert | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle Cyclone Tauktae situation. "Be alert and ensure rescue operation wherever necessary," Thackeray was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) late night on Friday. Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone and hence the collectors of these districts have been asked to take all necessary precautions in terms of rescue equipments and manpower, Thackeray said. He said this during a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority that was held to take stock of the preparations to tackle the cyclone, the statement said.