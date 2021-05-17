Cyclone Tauktae: Maha Minister Aaditya Thackeray Reviews Situation in Mumbai

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to the BMC’s disaster management cell here to review the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm Tauktae and said the authorities are doing everything to keep the people of the city safe. Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday due to the impact of the “very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae which has barreled towards the Gujarat coast.

Strong winds and heavy rains uprooted trees and disrupted suburban train services in the metropolis, officials said. Visited the Disaster Management room of the @mybmc to take an update on the current situation of the cyclone Tauktae.

“We are doing everything we can to keep you safe. For your safety, stay home. For any emergencies, call 1916, Thackeray, also the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs, tweeted. He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started clearing fallen trees and added the Shiv Sena- ruled civic body is working to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Todays cyclone hit windspeeds of 114 kmph, highest ever for Mumbai in any recent records. This is a climatic pattern that we have started studying, along with its maximum impact points, water logging areas and types of trees that are damaged, the Sena MLA from Worli in Mumbai added. He said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat are in constant touch with guardian ministers and collectors of coastal Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar districts, all affected by the cyclone, for providing assistance to the affected people.

