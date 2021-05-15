Cyclone Tauktae: Nine Missing After Fishing Boat Drowns Near Lakshadweep

Nine people on Saturday went missing after a fishing boat named Aandavar Thunai from Kerala’s Kochi coast capsized near Lakshadweep due to strong windstorm in view of cyclone Tauktae. Of these, seven were from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattanam and remaining from West Bengal.

Two other boats that sailed with Aandavar Thunai managed to reach Lakshadweep safely, but this ill-fated boat got caught in severe windstorm, 100 nautical miles from Lakshadweep. The boat was owned by a Tamil Nadu native Manivel. The Indian Coast Guard has been pressed into rescue work.

As per reports, more than 850 boats from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been on the sea. A standing instruction is in place to shelter any boat that comes to the coast and those in boats will have to undergo Covid-19 tests.

The central government had advised total suspension of fishing operations in seas in view of the cyclonic storm.

Torrential rains accompanied by fierce winds and high tidal waves wreaked havoc and claimed two lives in Kerala, as it lashed the state since last night forcing the government to shift hundreds of families to relief camps, PTI sources said on Saturday. The southernmost district, Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in the northern tip, witnessed widespread uprooting of trees, water-logging and disruption of power supply since last night.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) issued flood warning to the state in the wake of rising water level in rivers like Manimala and Achankovil. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded ‘red alert’, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall above 204 mm in 24 hours, in 9 districts, the entire state was put on high vigil.

The ‘red alert’, in view of the severe deep depression over Arabian sea, was issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod district, according to the IMD.

The Coast Guard Ship Vikram on Friday night rescued three fishermen from a small fishing boat off northern Kannur district.

(with inputs from PTI)

