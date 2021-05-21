Cyclone Tauktae: Over 2K Houses, Crops on 363 Hectares Damaged in Thane

The rains witnessed in Thane district due to cyclone Tauktae earlier this week caused damage to over 2,100 houses, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday. He said 25 houses were completely destroyed, of which 22 were pucca dwellings, most of them in Ambernath, and the total loss on this account was in the range of Rs 24 lakh, he said.

“A total of 2,103 houses suffered at least 15 per cent damage, and the loss may be to the tune of Rs 1.27 crore. Besides, 18 cattle sheds were hit and crops on 363 hectares were destroyed, and the compensation for the latter would be Rs 65 lakh," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here