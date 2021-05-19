india

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi Takes Stock of Rescue Operations for ONGC Barge Personnel

PM Modi holds review meeting in Ahmedabad. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

At least 22 personnel on board the accommodation barge P305 are dead and 65 are still missing, Navy officials had said earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to senior officials as he took stock of operations being undertaken to rescue personnel on an ONGC barge, government sources said. At least 22 personnel on board the accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast are dead and 65 are still missing, Navy officials had said earlier.

The Navy said its personnel, battling extreme weather, have so far rescued 186 of the 273 people who were on board the barge and also two from tugboat Varaprada.

first published:May 19, 2021, 16:21 IST