Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 1 Killed in Surat as Storm Intensifies; Mumbai Sets up Temporary Shelters, Navy on Alert
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 1 Killed in Surat as Storm Intensifies; Mumbai Sets up Temporary Shelters, Navy on Alert

News18.com | May 17, 2021, 07:17 IST
cyclone Tauktae

Event Highlights

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, leaving six people dead, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees and forcing evacuation in low-lying areas. One more person was killed in Surat in Gujarat after a tree fell on him. Several trees have been uprooted after strong winds and heavy rain were seen in coastal areas of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae which has taken the form of a “very severe cyclonic storm” is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

Strong winds with speed reaching up to 90 km/per were lashing the western coastal region. According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, by May 18 the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 km per hour, gusting up to 175 km per hour. An estimated 1.5 lakh people are being shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat while 54 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state.

Maharashtra too was bracing for the storm as the Met department predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. The water level in many dams across Kerala was rising after heavy rains in the catchment areas, prompting authorities to sound an alert.

May 17, 2021 07:17 (IST)

Man Dies After Tree Falls on Him in Surat | One person was killed in Surat in Gujarat after a tree fell on him. Several trees have been uprooted after strong winds and heavy rain were seen in coastal areas of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae which has taken the form of a "very severe cyclonic storm" is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday (May 17) evening.

May 17, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Mumbai had received light rain on Saturday night. As part of preparedness, officials said they are contemplating a possible shut down of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as a precautionary measure in view of IMD's announcement that the cyclone may pass close to the city. IMD on Sunday morning said, "Tauktae" has further intensified and now lay centered at 18.5N/71.6E, with a ragged eye."

May 17, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Maharashtra too was bracing for the storm as the Met department predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. The water level in many dams across Kerala showed a rising trend after heavy rains in the catchment areas, prompting authorities to sound an alert.

May 17, 2021 06:57 (IST)

54 Teams of NDRF, SDRF Deployed in Gujarat | Strong winds with speed reaching up to 90 km/per were lashing the western coastal region. According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, by May 18 the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 km per hour, gusting up to 175 km per hour. An estimated 1.5 lakh people are being shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat while 54 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state.

May 17, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies After Ploughing Through Coastal States | Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, leaving six people dead, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees and forcing evacuation in low-lying areas. According to IMD, Tauktae which has taken the form of a “very severe cyclonic storm" is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

Fishing boats anchored due to cyclone Tauktae alert, at Mora Jetty Uran, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday. (PTI)

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said on Sunday night.

Besides, six teams of the Mumbai fire brigade’s flood rescue unit are deployed on six beaches in the city, a senior civic official said. Five temporary shelters each are put up in 24 civic wards of the metropolis so that citizens can be shifted there if necessary, he said.

