Cyclone Vayu Advances to Become a Category-1 Hurricane: All You Need to Know

The Western coast of India is preparing to deal with Cyclone Vayu which developed after a deep depression over the Arabian Sea over the past two days intensified into a cyclonic storm. As per the news bulletin by the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department issued at 8 am on June 11, the Cyclone Vayu might further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13 morning.However, as per the afternoon updates on June 11, the Cyclonic Storm Vayu over East-central Arabian Sea has moved further northwards, with a speed of about 90kmph in last six hours. The cyclone was centered at about 340 km west-southwest of Goa, 490km south-southwest of Mumbai and 630km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat) in the day-time on Tuesday. It is expected that the Severe Cyclonic Storm might move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph, hitting on the early morning of June 13.While the government of Gujarat has deployed 15 teams of NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning, the Army, the Navy, and the Coast Guard are also put on alert.All the fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while the ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.The Gujarat state meteorological department has said the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cause heavy rain in the coastal districts of Saurashtra, like Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, and Kutch.According to IMD, cyclone Vayu might also bring light showers to Gujarat cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Veraval and Bhuj on June 12 and June 13, while sudden showers and lightning have already been started in many parts of Mumbai, including Grant Road, Powai, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.