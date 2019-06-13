Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Cyclone Vayu Changes Course, Won't Hit Gujarat, Says IMD But Heavy Rains and Wind Still a Threat

The cyclone will remain in the sea and move parallel to the Gujarat coast, according to the Met department.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cyclone Vayu Changes Course, Won't Hit Gujarat, Says IMD But Heavy Rains and Wind Still a Threat
The sea in Veraval's Jaleshwar and Porbandar witnessed turbulence even as IMD predicted that the Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Cyclone Vayu has changed its course and is unlikely to make landfall in Gujarat, but it will cause heavy rain in several coastal districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The state government, as a precautionary measure, has evacuated over three lakh people living in low-lying areas and thatched houses in the coastal districts.

"It (Cyclone Vayu) may not make landfall. It will only skirt the coast. It has made a small deviation. But, its effect will be there with strong winds and heavy rain," Secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences M Rajeevan was quoted as saying by PTI.

IMD Additional Director General Devendra Pradhan said the cyclone will remain in the sea and move parallel to the Gujarat coast. "It has taken a slight westward movement. It will move parallel to the Gujarat coast," he said.

The cyclone was expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast by Thursday afternoon and was likely to move along and parallel to the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, the meteorological department's Additional Director Manorama Mohanti said the direction has "slightly" changed. "The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Vayu will not make landfall on the Saurashtra coast, but it will skirt the coast and affect Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi-Dwarka districts and Union Territory Diu," she said.

"The eye of the storm will not enter Gujarat, but half of the storm, the outer peripheral part, will enter the state and affect the coastal areas," Mohanti said.

The storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards for sometime and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed between 135 and 145 kmph, gusting to 160 kmph from June 13 afternoon, the Cyclone Warning Division said in its latest bulletin. "Though now it will not make a landfall, it can cause damage and all the warnings for rainfall, ports and fishermen stay," Mohanti said.

Precautionary measures have been taken by the Gujarat government and over three lakh people living in low-lying areas and thatched houses in the coastal districts have been evacuated, an official said.

Operations at ports and airports, and train and bus services in the coastal districts have been suspended. The coast guard, army, navy, air force and the Border Security Force have been put on high alert.

Around 52 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 columns (each having around 70 personnel) of the army have been deployed in the coastal districts.

Besides, 24 army columns have been kept reserved for any emergency situation.

(With PTI inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram