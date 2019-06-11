English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Vayu Intensifies on Way to Gujarat; NDRF on Standby, ISRO Deploys Eyes in the Sky
The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 km on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A deep depression over the Arabian Sea which brewed over the past two days has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on the morning of June 13, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
Cyclone Vayu is further likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next the 24 hours, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said in a bulletin issued at 8 am on Tuesday.
"It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 km per hour gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13," the bulletin said.
The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 km on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday morning.
It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.
The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert.
After the weather warning, the government convened a high-level meeting in which it decided to deploy 15 teams of the NDRF immediately.
"We have alerted all district collectors of coastal Gujarat to take immediate steps keeping in mind the likelihood of a cyclone," Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar had told reporters.
"Besides, we have called a meeting of all the defense forces. We have decided to deploy 15 teams of NDRF in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. We have asked the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to remain ready to help the state in any untoward situation," he said, adding that the government is monitoring the situation along with the Met department and ISRO.
Gujarat is at present reeling under severe heat wave as the maximum temperatures in major cities, including Ahmedabad, hovering over 43 degrees Celsius since the last week of May.
Cyclone Vayu is further likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next the 24 hours, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said in a bulletin issued at 8 am on Tuesday.
"It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 km per hour gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13," the bulletin said.
The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 km on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday morning.
It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.
The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert.
After the weather warning, the government convened a high-level meeting in which it decided to deploy 15 teams of the NDRF immediately.
"We have alerted all district collectors of coastal Gujarat to take immediate steps keeping in mind the likelihood of a cyclone," Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar had told reporters.
"Besides, we have called a meeting of all the defense forces. We have decided to deploy 15 teams of NDRF in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. We have asked the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to remain ready to help the state in any untoward situation," he said, adding that the government is monitoring the situation along with the Met department and ISRO.
Gujarat is at present reeling under severe heat wave as the maximum temperatures in major cities, including Ahmedabad, hovering over 43 degrees Celsius since the last week of May.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj Singh's Retirement
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- Q&A With MP Graham Stuart: Indian Companies in UK Contribute More Than £48 Billion Turnover
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results