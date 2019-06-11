Cyclone Vayu Intensifies on Way to Gujarat; NDRF on Standby, ISRO Deploys Eyes in the Sky

A deep depression over the Arabian Sea which brewed over the past two days has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on the morning of June 13, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.Cyclone Vayu is further likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next the 24 hours, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said in a bulletin issued at 8 am on Tuesday."It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 km per hour gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13," the bulletin said.The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 km on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday morning.It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert.After the weather warning, the government convened a high-level meeting in which it decided to deploy 15 teams of the NDRF immediately."We have alerted all district collectors of coastal Gujarat to take immediate steps keeping in mind the likelihood of a cyclone," Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar had told reporters."Besides, we have called a meeting of all the defense forces. We have decided to deploy 15 teams of NDRF in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. We have asked the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to remain ready to help the state in any untoward situation," he said, adding that the government is monitoring the situation along with the Met department and ISRO.Gujarat is at present reeling under severe heat wave as the maximum temperatures in major cities, including Ahmedabad, hovering over 43 degrees Celsius since the last week of May.